2016 Kia Sportage

304, rue Seigneuriale, Beauport, QC G1C 3P9
418-660-3856
+ taxes & licensing
https://www.kiabeauport.com/occasion/Kia-Sportage-2016-id7654053.html
SPORTAGE LX FWD 2016 - SEULEMENT 42,876 KM - JAMAIS ACCIDENTÉ - GROUPE ÉLECTRIQUE - CLIMATISEUR - BANCS CHAUFFANTS - ABS - BLUETOOTH - PRISE 12V - FICHE 1/8 - SUPER PROPRE ET GARANTI JUSQU'EN OCTOBRE 2020
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
304, rue Seigneuriale, Beauport, QC G1C 3P9