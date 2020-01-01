Menu
2016 Kia Sportage

LX, Traction avant 4 portes, boîte autom

Location

Kia Beauport

304, rue Seigneuriale, Beauport, QC G1C 3P9

418-660-3856

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 42,876KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4442166
  • Stock #: 10963
  • VIN: KNDPB3AC4G7853280
Exterior Colour
Gris foncé
Interior Colour
Gris foncé
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
https://www.kiabeauport.com/occasion/Kia-Sportage-2016-id7654053.html

SPORTAGE LX FWD 2016 - SEULEMENT 42,876 KM - JAMAIS ACCIDENTÉ - GROUPE ÉLECTRIQUE - CLIMATISEUR - BANCS CHAUFFANTS - ABS - BLUETOOTH - PRISE 12V - FICHE 1/8 - SUPER PROPRE ET GARANTI JUSQU'EN OCTOBRE 2020
Additional Features
  • Radio Satellite
  • Freins ABS
  • Phares antibrouillards
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Traction avant
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Transmission Automatique
  • Transmission Automatique - 6 vitesses
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Roue de secours - Temporaire
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Radio avec lecteur CD
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Technologie Bluetooth intégrée
  • Air climatisé
  • Banquette arrière divisé
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Lunette arrière coulissante
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Sièges tissu

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

