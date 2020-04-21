Menu
2017 Kia Sorento

EX V6 7 places 4 portes AWD

2017 Kia Sorento

EX V6 7 places 4 portes AWD

Kia Beauport

304, rue Seigneuriale, Beauport, QC G1C 3P9

418-660-3856

$25,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 31,162KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4889268
  • Stock #: 1362-20A
  • VIN: 5XYPHDA57HG315411
TAUPE
Charbon
SUV / Crossover
4-door
https://www.kiabeauport.com/occasion/Kia-Sorento-2017-id7738677.html

MAGNIFIQUE SORENTO V6 AWD EX+ 7 PASSAGERS DE SEULEMENT 31,162 KM - PEUT TIRER 5,000 LIVRES - SELLERIE DE CUIR - BANCS ET VOLANT CHAUFFANTS - TOIT OUVRANT PANORAMIQUE - DÉTECTEUR D'ANGLES MORTS - CAMÉRA DE RECUL - 2 MÉMOIRES SUR LE SIÈGE CONDUCTEUR - ABS - BLUETOOTH - FICHE 1/8 - PRISE USB - ÉCRAN DE 7 PO MULTIMÉDIAS TACTILE - SYSTÈME D'ENTRÉE SANS CLEF "PUSH START BUTTON" - GARANTIE JUSQU'EN 2022 -
  • Radio Satellite
  • Jantes en alliage
  • Freins ABS
  • Phares antibrouillards
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Ordinateur de bord
  • Climatiseur automatique
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Antivol
  • Toit ouvrant en verre
  • Transmission Automatique
  • Transmission Automatique - 6 vitesses
  • Caméra de recul
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Roue de secours - Temporaire
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Démarrage sans clé
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Radio avec lecteur CD
  • Rétroviseur à atténuation automatique
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Technologie Bluetooth intégrée
  • Air climatisé
  • Banquette arrière divisé
  • Cache bagages
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Ensemble éclairage commodité
  • Lunette arrière coulissante
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Siège conducteur - soutien lombaire
  • Siège électrique avant - Conducteur
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Volant gainé de cuir
  • Intérieur en cuir
  • Climatisation arrière
  • Entreposage Média sur disque dur
  • Sièges de troisième rangée
  • 4 Roues motrices
  • Aide au stationnement (capteurs)
  • Siège mémoire
  • Tout équipé
  • Écran multimédia

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

