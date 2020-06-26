Menu
$7,988

+ taxes & licensing

Blainville Mitsubishi

450-419-4929

2009 Mitsubishi Eclipse

2009 Mitsubishi Eclipse

SPYDER V6 AUTOMATIQUE VENDU TEL QUEL

2009 Mitsubishi Eclipse

SPYDER V6 AUTOMATIQUE VENDU TEL QUEL

Location

Blainville Mitsubishi

418, boul. Curé-Labelle, Blainville, QC J7C 2H2

450-419-4929

$7,988

+ taxes & licensing

  • 127,845KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5281457
  • Stock #: BLVL-20384A
  • VIN: 4A3AL45T59E602203
Exterior Colour
Orange
Body Style
Coupe
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
2-door
VENDU TEL QUEL TEXTEZ AU 450-912-2930 MAGS 18PO , SYSTÈME DE SON ROCKFORD FOSGATE, HID, SIEGES-CHAUFFANTS + CLIMATISATION + GROUPE ELECTRIQUE COMPLET ET BEAUCOUP PLUS!! -- Tous les échanges sont acceptés, retour de location inclus! 1ère , 2ème et 3ème chance au crédit! Pour plus d'information n'hésitez pas à communiquer avec nous via notre site internet ou par téléphone au 450-419-4929 CP=0 WWW.CENTREOCCASIONMITSUBISHI.CA All exchanges are accepted, lease included! 1st, 2nd and 3rd chance credit! For more information contact us on our website or by phone at 1-844-447-0596 BLAINVILLE MITSUBISHI SE DEGAGE DE TOUTE ERREUR POUVANT PROVENIR DE CETTE ANNONCE Essence, 6 cylindres, 265 @ 5750 CV, Torque: 262 @ 4500, Date de mise en service: 15 Mai 2019 ---------------------- Gasoline, 6 cylinders, 265 @ 5750 HP, Torque: 262 @ 4500, Warranty Start Date: May 15, 2019
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Climatisation
  • Phares antibrouillard
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Volant ajustable
  • Volant gainé de cuir
  • Contrôle de traction
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Servo-direction
  • Roues en alliage d'aluminium

Blainville Mitsubishi

Blainville Mitsubishi

418, boul. Curé-Labelle, Blainville, QC J7C 2H2

