2009 Mitsubishi Eclipse

VENDU TEL QUEL TEXTEZ AU 450-912-2930 MAGS 18PO , SYSTÈME DE SON ROCKFORD FOSGATE, HID, SIEGES-CHAUFFANTS + CLIMATISATION + GROUPE ELECTRIQUE COMPLET ET BEAUCOUP PLUS!! -- Tous les échanges sont acceptés, retour de location inclus! 1ère , 2ème et 3ème chance au crédit! Pour plus d'information n'hésitez pas à communiquer avec nous via notre site internet ou par téléphone au 450-419-4929 CP=0 WWW.CENTREOCCASIONMITSUBISHI.CA All exchanges are accepted, lease included! 1st, 2nd and 3rd chance credit! For more information contact us on our website or by phone at 1-844-447-0596 BLAINVILLE MITSUBISHI SE DEGAGE DE TOUTE ERREUR POUVANT PROVENIR DE CETTE ANNONCE Essence, 6 cylindres, 265 @ 5750 CV, Torque: 262 @ 4500, Date de mise en service: 15 Mai 2019 ---------------------- Gasoline, 6 cylinders, 265 @ 5750 HP, Torque: 262 @ 4500, Warranty Start Date: May 15, 2019
