2010 Jeep Compass

Additional Features Freins ABS

Phares antibrouillards

Radio AM/FM

Essuie-glaces intermittents

Horloge

Climatisation

Contactez-nous pour plus de details!

Régulateur de vitesse

Coussin gonflable conducteur

Vitres électriques

Antivol

Freins à disque

Ensemble éclairage commodité

Volant ajustable

Démarreur à distance

Tout équipé

Anti-démarreur

Contrôle de traction

Odomètre journalier

Système d'alarme

Miroirs électriques

Appuie-bras central

Essuie-glace arrière

Lampes de lecture arrière

Porte-gobelet

Servo-direction

Servo-freins

Siège arrière pliant

Sièges inclinables

Intérieur Tissus

Roues en alliage d'aluminium

Volet de réservoir télécommandé

Transmission intégrale

Équipement de remorquage

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.