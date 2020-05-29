Menu
$6,495

+ taxes & licensing

Boisvert Kia

1

2012 Hyundai Tucson

TUCSON GLS 2012 4X4 ATTACHE REM, RACK TOIT !

Location

Boisvert Kia

416, Boul. Labelle, Blainville, QC J7C 2H2

1

$6,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 224,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5109983
  • Stock #: K8333A
  • VIN: km8jucac8cu406894
Exterior Colour
Bronze
Interior Colour
Gris foncé
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
HYUNDAI TUCSON GLS AWD 2012 GROUPE ÉLECTRIQUE COMPLET AVEC CLIMATISEUR A/C MOTEUR 2.4L AWD AVEC ATTACHE DE REMORQUE RACK DE TOIT THULE ROUE MAG INSPECTION AVEC RAPPORT CHANGEMENT D'HUILE ET MISE A NIVEAU FAITE VITE !!!!
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Horloge
  • Climatisation
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Vitres électriques
  • Antivol
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Freins à disque
  • Ensemble éclairage commodité
  • Volant ajustable
  • Tout équipé
  • Anti-démarreur
  • Contrôle de traction
  • Odomètre journalier
  • Système d'alarme
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Appuie-bras central
  • Lampes de lecture arrière
  • Porte-gobelet
  • Rétroviseurs
  • Servo-direction
  • Servo-freins
  • Siège arrière pliant
  • Sièges chauffants
  • Sièges inclinables
  • Console à l'avant
  • Vitres teintées
  • Roues en alliage d'aluminium
  • Volet de réservoir télécommandé
  • Transmission intégrale
  • Équipement de remorquage

