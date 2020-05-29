Menu
$8,495

+ taxes & licensing

Boisvert Kia

1

2012 Kia Sorento

2012 Kia Sorento

LX V-6 AWD ATTACHE REMORQUE DÉMARREUR DISTANCE

2012 Kia Sorento

LX V-6 AWD ATTACHE REMORQUE DÉMARREUR DISTANCE

Location

Boisvert Kia

416, Boul. Labelle, Blainville, QC J7C 2H2

1

$8,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 157,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5109989
  • Stock #: 20164B
  • VIN: 5XYKTDA26CG230678
Exterior Colour
Bourgogne
Interior Colour
Gris foncé
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
https://www.autoaubaine.com/Kia-Sorento-c7783283.html

KIA SORENTO LX AWD 2012 MOTEUR V-6 AWD AVEC ATTACHE DE REMORQUE GROUPE ÉLECTRIQUE COMPLET DÉMARREUR A DISTANCE RADIO AVEC PRISE USB ET AUXILIAIRE TÉLÉPHONE AVEC MODE BLUETOOTH FAITE VITE !!!! Boisvert Kia Blainville situé au 416 boul Curé Labelle, Blainville. Bien implanté dans la communauté, facile d'axes par les 2 grande autoroute, soie la 640 ou l'autoroute 15. Que vous soyer de Montréal ou bien de Laval, un trajet de 10 a 15 minutes vous sufira pour vivre une expérience d'achat unique. Boisvert Kia a reçu la prestigieuse distinction « Concessionnaire Platine « ce qui vous donne plusieurs avantage, comme la possibilité de vous procurer la voiture Soul EV complètement électrique. Sur place, tout vous semblera très facile et rapide. Une possibilité de financement à partir de 0.9% ainsi que du financement facile de 2e et 3e chance au crédit. Avec son département de voiture d'occasion et son - programme Certifié Kia Canada, tout est mis à votre disposition. - Un rapport d'inspection en 135 points, - Un rapport Carproof - Liste des réparations de reconditionnement complète Ainsi qu'une remise en état : Lavage, esthétique complet. Sur place votre voiture d'échange seras évaluée au meilleur prix du marché !!! Venez vivre une expérience d'achat 5 Etoiles chez Boisvert Kia à Blainville. **Nos véhicules sont stockés grâce à l'aide d'un décodeur de NIV tiré d'une base de données, nous ne sommes pas responsables de toute erreur ou omission contenue dans nos annonces, veuillez valider toute information dont vous pourriez douter avec un de nos représentants au concessionnaire. Merci de votre compréhension. Boisvert Kia Blainville is located at 416 Curé Labelle Blvd, Blainville. Well implanted in the community, with an easy driving access directly from the 2 major highways 15 (exit no. 25) and the 640. If, you are located either from Montreal or Laval, a short trip of 10 or 15 minutes is being just a-way for living a unique buying experience.Boisvert Kia, winning award of the prestigious distinction of ``platinum dealership`` is offering many advantages as the possibility of getting the unique Soul EV electric car. In house, everything will seem very fast and easy for you. One possibility of financing from 0.9 % as well as the easy financing of 2nd and 3rd chance on the credit. -With his department of second-hand car and its Certified Kia program, everything is provided to your disposal. - A 135-point inspection report, - A Carproof report including a complete list of repairs, -As well as a restoration: Complete esthetic wash. On the spot, your car exchange will be evaluated at the best prices of the market! Come and live a 5 stars buying experience! **Our vehicles are stocked with the help of VIN decoding databases, we are not responsible of any errors or omissions in our ads. Please contact one of our representatives for any information you see that might not make sense. Thanks for your comprehension.
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Horloge
  • Climatisation
  • Phares automatiques
  • Phares antibrouillard
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Vitres électriques
  • Antivol
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Freins à disque
  • Ensemble éclairage commodité
  • Volant ajustable
  • Démarreur à distance
  • Tout équipé
  • Contrôle de traction
  • Odomètre journalier
  • Système d'alarme
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Appuie-bras central
  • Essuie-glace arrière
  • Lampes de lecture arrière
  • Porte-gobelet
  • Servo-direction
  • Servo-freins
  • Siège arrière pliant
  • Sièges inclinables
  • Console à l'avant
  • Intérieur Tissus
  • Vitres teintées
  • Roues en alliage d'aluminium
  • Volet de réservoir télécommandé
  • Transmission intégrale
  • Équipement de remorquage

