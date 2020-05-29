Menu
Account
Sign In
$16,795

+ taxes & licensing

Boisvert Kia

1

Contact Seller
2013 Toyota Venza

2013 Toyota Venza

VENZA AWD TOIT PANO GPS / NAVI CAMÉRA WOW !!!

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Toyota Venza

VENZA AWD TOIT PANO GPS / NAVI CAMÉRA WOW !!!

Location

Boisvert Kia

416, Boul. Labelle, Blainville, QC J7C 2H2

1

  1. 5067855
  2. 5067855
  3. 5067855
  4. 5067855
  5. 5067855
  6. 5067855
  7. 5067855
  8. 5067855
  9. 5067855
  10. 5067855
  11. 5067855
  12. 5067855
  13. 5067855
  14. 5067855
  15. 5067855
  16. 5067855
  17. 5067855
  18. 5067855
  19. 5067855
  20. 5067855
  21. 5067855
  22. 5067855
  23. 5067855
  24. 5067855
  25. 5067855
  26. 5067855
  27. 5067855
  28. 5067855
  29. 5067855
  30. 5067855
  31. 5067855
  32. 5067855
  33. 5067855
  34. 5067855
  35. 5067855
  36. 5067855
  37. 5067855
  38. 5067855
  39. 5067855
  40. 5067855
Contact Seller

$16,795

+ taxes & licensing

  • 94,100KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5067855
  • Stock #: 21015A
  • VIN: 4T3BK3BB5DU089911
Exterior Colour
Rouge
Interior Colour
Gris foncé
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
https://www.autoaubaine.com/Toyota-Venza-c7774607.html

TOYOTA VENZA 2013 MOTEUR V-6 DE 3,5L AWD INTÉRIEUR EN CUIR CHAUFFANT RADIO AVEC GPS / NAVIGATION ET CAMÉRA DE RECULE TOIT OUVRANT AVEC VISION PANORAMIQUE RADIO AVEC COMMANDE BLUETOOTH POUR CELLULAIRE VAUT LE DÉPLACEMENT DEMANDEZ NOTRE FINANCEMENT FACILE ET RAPIDE Boisvert Kia Blainville situé au 416 boul Curé Labelle, Blainville. Bien implanté dans la communauté, facile d'axes par les 2 grande autoroute, soie la 640 ou l'autoroute 15. Que vous soyer de Montréal ou bien de Laval, un trajet de 10 a 15 minutes vous sufira pour vivre une expérience d'achat unique. Boisvert Kia a reçu la prestigieuse distinction « Concessionnaire Platine « ce qui vous donne plusieurs avantage, comme la possibilité de vous procurer la voiture Soul EV complètement électrique. Sur place, tout vous semblera très facile et rapide. Une possibilité de financement à partir de 0.9% ainsi que du financement facile de 2e et 3e chance au crédit. Avec son département de voiture d'occasion et son - programme Certifié Kia Canada, tout est mis à votre disposition. - Un rapport d'inspection en 135 points, - Un rapport Carproof - Liste des réparations de reconditionnement complète Ainsi qu'une remise en état : Lavage, esthétique complet. Sur place votre voiture d'échange seras évaluée au meilleur prix du marché !!! Venez vivre une expérience d'achat 5 Etoiles chez Boisvert Kia à Blainville. **Nos véhicules sont stockés grâce à l'aide d'un décodeur de NIV tiré d'une base de données, nous ne sommes pas responsables de toute erreur ou omission contenue dans nos annonces, veuillez valider toute information dont vous pourriez douter avec un de nos représentants au concessionnaire. Merci de votre compréhension. Boisvert Kia Blainville is located at 416 Curé Labelle Blvd, Blainville. Well implanted in the community, with an easy driving access directly from the 2 major highways 15 (exit no. 25) and the 640. If, you are located either from Montreal or Laval, a short trip of 10 or 15 minutes is being just a-way for living a unique buying experience.Boisvert Kia, winning award of the prestigious distinction of ``platinum dealership`` is offering many advantages as the possibility of getting the unique Soul EV electric car. In house, everything will seem very fast and easy for you. One possibility of financing from 0.9 % as well as the easy financing of 2nd and 3rd chance on the credit. -With his department of second-hand car and its Certified Kia program, everything is provided to your disposal. - A 135-point inspection report, - A Carproof report including a complete list of repairs, -As well as a restoration: Complete esthetic wash. On the spot, your car exchange will be evaluated at the best prices of the market! Come and live a 5 stars buying experience! **Our vehicles are stocked with the help of VIN decoding databases, we are not responsible of any errors or omissions in our ads. Please contact one of our representatives for any information you see that might not make sense. Thanks for your comprehension.
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Toit ouvrant
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Horloge
  • Miroirs chauffants
  • Climatisation
  • Phares automatiques
  • Phares antibrouillard
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Vitres électriques
  • Antivol
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Air climatisé
  • Ensemble éclairage commodité
  • Volant ajustable
  • Volant gainé de cuir
  • Intérieur en cuir
  • Démarreur à distance
  • Coffre - Ouverture à distance
  • Siège mémoire
  • Tout équipé
  • Anti-démarreur
  • Contrôle de traction
  • Odomètre journalier
  • Système d'alarme
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Siège à réglage électrique
  • Sièges électriques
  • Toit ouvrant électrique
  • Appuie-bras central
  • Essuie-glace arrière
  • Lampes de lecture arrière
  • Phares aux Xénon
  • Porte-gobelet
  • Régulateur de température
  • Rétroviseurs
  • Servo-direction
  • Servo-freins
  • Siège arrière pliant
  • Sièges chauffants
  • Sièges inclinables
  • Toit panoramique
  • Console à l'avant
  • Phares halogènes
  • Vitres teintées
  • Roues en alliage d'aluminium
  • Volet de réservoir télécommandé
  • Hayon électrique
  • Transmission intégrale

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Boisvert Kia

2010 MINI Cooper MIN...
 101,400 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic
2012 Hyundai Sonata ...
 123,000 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic
2016 Kia Forte5 FORT...
 78,800 KM
$9,495 + tax & lic

Email Dealer

Boisvert Kia

Boisvert Kia

416, Boul. Labelle, Blainville, QC J7C 2H2

Call Dealer

XXX-XXX-XXXX

(click to show)

1

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory