2015 Infiniti QX50

4WD / 4X4 BLACK CHERRY 19P0 + GPS + CUIR

2015 Infiniti QX50

4WD / 4X4 BLACK CHERRY 19P0 + GPS + CUIR

Location

Blainville Mitsubishi

418, boul. Curé-Labelle, Blainville, QC J7C 2H2

450-419-4929

$16,492

+ taxes & licensing

  • 99,252KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4578687
  • Stock #: BLVL-M2456A
  • VIN: jn1bj0hr4fm772210
Exterior Colour
Violet
Interior Colour
Brun
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
https://www.autoaubaine.com/Infiniti-QX50-c7679703.html

Tous les échanges sont acceptés, retour de location inclus!
1ère , 2ème et 3ème chance au crédit!
CARFAX, INSPECTION, RECONDITIONNEMENT MÉCANIQUE ET ESTHÉTIQUE INCLUS SUR TOUT NOS VÉHICULES
Pour plus d information n hésitez pas à communiquer avec nous via notre site internet ou par téléphone au 1-844-447-0596
OUVERT LE SAMEDI!!
CP=4.3k
WWW.CENTREOCCASIONMITSUBISHI.CA


All exchanges are accepted, lease included!
1st, 2nd and 3rd chance credit!
CARFAX, INSPECTION, MECHANICAL AND AESTHETIC RECONDITIONING INCLUDED ON ALL OUR VEHICLES
For more information contact us on our website or by phone at 1-844-447-0596
OPEN SATURDAY !!

BLAINVILLE MITSUBISHI SE DEGAGE DE TOUTE ERREUR POUVANT PROVENIR DE CETTE ANNONCE
Additional Features
  • Radio Satellite
  • Freins ABS
  • Phares antibrouillards
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Ordinateur de bord
  • Climatiseur automatique
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Antivol
  • Pneus performance
  • Transmission Automatique
  • Caméra de recul
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Roue de secours - Temporaire
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Démarrage sans clé
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Radio avec lecteur CD
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Technologie Bluetooth intégrée
  • Air climatisé
  • Banquette arrière divisé
  • Cache bagages
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Ensemble éclairage commodité
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Siège conducteur - soutien lombaire
  • Siège électrique avant - Conducteur
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Volant gainé de cuir
  • Intérieur en cuir
  • Siège électrique avant - Passager
  • Transmission Automatique - 7 vitesses

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Blainville Mitsubishi

Blainville Mitsubishi

418, boul. Curé-Labelle, Blainville, QC J7C 2H2

