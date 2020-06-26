Menu
$17,495

+ taxes & licensing

Blainville Mitsubishi

450-419-4929

2016 Chrysler Town & Country

TOURING CUIR HITCH PORTES ELECTRIQUES

Location

Blainville Mitsubishi

418, boul. Curé-Labelle, Blainville, QC J7C 2H2

450-419-4929

$17,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 82,936KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5281424
  • Stock #: BLVL-20397A
  • VIN: 2C4RC1CG7GR118933
Exterior Colour
Noir
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
5-door
https://www.autoaubaine.com/Chrysler-Town & Country-c7816203.html

TEXTEZ AU 450-912-2930 JAMAIS ACCIDENTE, SIEGES-CHAUFFANTS + VOLANT CHAUFFANT + CLIMATISATION A 2 ZONES + GROUPE ELECTRIQUE COMPLET + MAGS + FOGS + DEMARREUR A DISTANCES , PORTES COULISSANTES ET VALISE ELECTRIQUES ET BEAUCOUP PLUS!! -- Tous les échanges sont acceptés, retour de location inclus! 1ère , 2ème et 3ème chance au crédit! CARFAX, INSPECTION, RECONDITIONNEMENT MÉCANIQUE ET ESTHÉTIQUE INCLUS SUR TOUT NOS VÉHICULES Pour plus d'information n'hésitez pas à communiquer avec nous via notre site internet ou par téléphone au 450-419-4929 CP=0 WWW.CENTREOCCASIONMITSUBISHI.CA All exchanges are accepted, lease included! 1st, 2nd and 3rd chance credit! CARFAX, INSPECTION, MECHANICAL AND AESTHETIC RECONDITIONING INCLUDED ON ALL OUR VEHICLES For more information contact us on our website or by phone at 1-844-447-0596 BLAINVILLE MITSUBISHI SE DEGAGE DE TOUTE ERREUR POUVANT PROVENIR DE CETTE ANNONCE Traction avant, Polycarburant, Transmission: Automatique, 6 cylindres, 283 @ 6400 CV, Torque: 260 @ 4400, Date de mise en service: 26 Août 2015 ---------------------- Front-wheel drive, Flexible-fuel, Transmission: Automatic, 6 cylinders, 283 @ 6400 HP, Torque: 260 @ 4400, Warranty Start Date: Aug. 26, 2015
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Climatisation
  • Phares antibrouillard
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Volant ajustable
  • Volant gainé de cuir
  • Intérieur en cuir
  • Contrôle de traction
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Servo-direction
  • Roues en alliage d'aluminium

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

