2016 Toyota Tacoma

TACOMA SR5 V-6 4X4 SUPER PROPRE PNEU MICHELIN

2016 Toyota Tacoma

TACOMA SR5 V-6 4X4 SUPER PROPRE PNEU MICHELIN

Boisvert Kia

416, Boul. Labelle, Blainville, QC J7C 2H2

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 54,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4649901
  • Stock #: K8285
  • VIN: 5TFDZ5BN8GX002223
Exterior Colour
Noir
Interior Colour
Gris foncé
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
https://www.autoaubaine.com/Toyota-Tacoma-c7680217.html

TOYOTA TACOMA SR5 2016

MOTEUR V-6 4X4 BOITE AUTOMATIQUE

GROUPE ÉLECTRIQUE COMPLET

4 PORTES AVEC TOILE SUR LA BOITE

ATTACHE DE REMORQUE AVEC CONTRÔLE DE FREIN ÉLECTRIQUE

UN VRAI BIJOU !!!!
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Phares antibrouillards
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Horloge
  • Miroirs chauffants
  • Climatisation
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Vitres électriques
  • Antivol
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Freins à disque
  • Ensemble éclairage commodité
  • Volant ajustable
  • Tout équipé
  • Anti-démarreur
  • Contrôle de traction
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Lampes de lecture arrière
  • Porte-gobelet
  • Rétroviseurs
  • Servo-direction
  • Servo-freins
  • Sièges inclinables
  • Console à l'avant
  • Intérieur Tissus
  • Vitres teintées
  • Roues en alliage d'aluminium
  • Équipement de remorquage
  • Couvre boîte

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Boisvert Kia

Boisvert Kia

416, Boul. Labelle, Blainville, QC J7C 2H2

