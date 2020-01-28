Menu
2018 Mitsubishi RVR

SE AWC / 4X4 CAMERA + SIEGES-CHAUFFANTS

2018 Mitsubishi RVR

SE AWC / 4X4 CAMERA + SIEGES-CHAUFFANTS

Blainville Mitsubishi

418, boul. Curé-Labelle, Blainville, QC J7C 2H2

450-419-4929

  1. 4578681
$18,772

+ taxes & licensing

  • 51,261KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4578681
  • Stock #: BLVL-M2444
  • VIN: Ja4aj3au3ju602366
Exterior Colour
Gris
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
JAMAIS ACCIDENTÉ + BLUETOOTH + CRUISE
Tous les échanges sont acceptés, retour de location inclus!
1ère , 2ème et 3ème chance au crédit!
CARFAX, INSPECTION, RECONDITIONNEMENT MÉCANIQUE ET ESTHÉTIQUE INCLUS SUR TOUT NOS VÉHICULES
Pour plus d information n hésitez pas à communiquer avec nous via notre site internet ou par téléphone au 1-844-447-0596
OUVERT LE SAMEDI!!
CP=0
WWW.CENTREOCCASIONMITSUBISHI.CA


All exchanges are accepted, lease included!
1st, 2nd and 3rd chance credit!
CARFAX, INSPECTION, MECHANICAL AND AESTHETIC RECONDITIONING INCLUDED ON ALL OUR VEHICLES
For more information contact us on our website or by phone at 1-844-447-0596
OPEN SATURDAY !!

BLAINVILLE MITSUBISHI SE DEGAGE DE TOUTE ERREUR POUVANT PROVENIR DE CETTE ANNONCE
Additional Features
  • Radio Satellite
  • Freins ABS
  • Phares antibrouillards
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Ordinateur de bord
  • Climatiseur automatique
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Antivol
  • Transmission Automatique
  • Caméra de recul
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Roue de secours - Temporaire
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Technologie Bluetooth intégrée
  • Air climatisé
  • Banquette arrière divisé
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Lunette arrière coulissante
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Volant gainé de cuir
  • Sièges tissu
  • 4 Roues motrices

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

