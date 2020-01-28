Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Mitsubishi Outlander

PHEV SE LIMITED S-AWC TOIT + VOLANT CHA

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Mitsubishi Outlander

PHEV SE LIMITED S-AWC TOIT + VOLANT CHA

Location

Blainville Mitsubishi

418, boul. Curé-Labelle, Blainville, QC J7C 2H2

450-419-4929

  1. 4578678
  2. 4578678
  3. 4578678
  4. 4578678
  5. 4578678
  6. 4578678
  7. 4578678
  8. 4578678
  9. 4578678
  10. 4578678
  11. 4578678
  12. 4578678
  13. 4578678
  14. 4578678
  15. 4578678
  16. 4578678
  17. 4578678
  18. 4578678
  19. 4578678
  20. 4578678
  21. 4578678
  22. 4578678
  23. 4578678
  24. 4578678
  25. 4578678
  26. 4578678
  27. 4578678
  28. 4578678
  29. 4578678
  30. 4578678
  31. 4578678
Contact Seller

$32,998

+ taxes & licensing

  • 9,822KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4578678
  • Stock #: BLVL-M2469
  • VIN: ja4j24a54kz610542
Exterior Colour
Gris
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Electric
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
https://www.autoaubaine.com/Mitsubishi-Outlander-c7678718.html

98$ par semaine + taxes!!!
JAMAIS ACCIDENTE
Tous les échanges sont acceptés, retour de location inclus!
1ère , 2ème et 3ème chance au crédit!
CARFAX, INSPECTION, RECONDITIONNEMENT MÉCANIQUE ET ESTHÉTIQUE INCLUS SUR TOUT NOS VÉHICULES
Pour plus d information n hésitez pas à communiquer avec nous via notre site internet ou par téléphone au 1-844-447-0596
OUVERT LE SAMEDI!!
CP=0
WWW.CENTREOCCASIONMITSUBISHI.CA


All exchanges are accepted, lease included!
1st, 2nd and 3rd chance credit!
CARFAX, INSPECTION, MECHANICAL AND AESTHETIC RECONDITIONING INCLUDED ON ALL OUR VEHICLES
For more information contact us on our website or by phone at 1-844-447-0596
OPEN SATURDAY !!

BLAINVILLE MITSUBISHI SE DEGAGE DE TOUTE ERREUR POUVANT PROVENIR DE CETTE ANNONCE
Additional Features
  • Radio Satellite
  • Freins ABS
  • Phares antibrouillards
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Ordinateur de bord
  • Climatiseur automatique
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Antivol
  • Pneus performance
  • Transmission Automatique
  • Caméra de recul
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Démarrage sans clé
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Technologie Bluetooth intégrée
  • Air climatisé
  • Banquette arrière divisé
  • Cache bagages
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Ensemble éclairage commodité
  • Lunette arrière coulissante
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Siège électrique avant - Conducteur
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Volant gainé de cuir
  • 4 Roues motrices

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Blainville Mitsubishi

2015 Ford Fusion TIT...
 43,248 KM
$15,792 + tax & lic
2019 Mitsubishi RVR ...
 27,322 KM
$21,389 + tax & lic
2018 Mitsubishi RVR ...
 60,105 KM
$18,492 + tax & lic
Blainville Mitsubishi

Blainville Mitsubishi

418, boul. Curé-Labelle, Blainville, QC J7C 2H2

Quick Links
Directions Inventory

Call Dealer

450-419-XXXX

(click to show)

450-419-4929

Send A Message