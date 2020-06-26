Menu
$26,993

+ taxes & licensing

Blainville Mitsubishi

450-419-4929

2020 Mitsubishi Outlander

ES 4X4

Location

418, boul. Curé-Labelle, Blainville, QC J7C 2H2

$26,993

+ taxes & licensing

  • 25KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5281436
  • Stock #: BLVL-20448
  • VIN: JA4J24AULZ6054525
Exterior Colour
Gris
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
5-door
https://www.autoaubaine.com/Mitsubishi-Outlander-c7816207.html

SPECIAL OUTANDER 4X4 GARANTIE PROLONGÉ GRATUITE 10 ANS TEXTEZ NOUS AU 450-912-2930 APPELZ NOUS AU 450-419-4929 Traction intégrale, Essence, Transmission: CVT, 4 cylindres, Garantie: 10 ANS ---------------------- All-wheel drive, Gasoline, Transmission: CVT, 4 cylinders, Warranty: 10 ANS
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Climatisation
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Antivol
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Contrôle de traction
  • Miroirs électriques

