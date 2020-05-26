Menu
$1,254

+ taxes & licensing

2006 Chevrolet Cobalt

2006 Chevrolet Cobalt

Automatique A/C

2006 Chevrolet Cobalt

Automatique A/C

4530, Ambroise Lafortune, Boisbriand, QC J7H 0E1

$1,254

+ taxes & licensing

  142,144KM
  Used
  Listing ID: 5029626
  Stock #: 944677B-H
  VIN: 1G1AJ55F967710194
Exterior Colour
Argent
Interior Colour
Gris
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Chevrolet Cobalt Automatique A/C 2006

Automatique rouloe bien mais rouille bas de caisse et pare-brise craquer... Contactez Harris leblanc au: 438-499-1123 ... SUR RDV SEULEMENT!!! Textos accepter
Additional Features
  • Lecteur CD
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Enjoliveurs de roues
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Ordinateur de bord
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Antivol
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Sièges tissu
  • Servo-direction

