2006 Ford Escape

XLT V6 4WD

2006 Ford Escape

XLT V6 4WD

Location

Subaru Rive-Nord

4530, Ambroise Lafortune, Boisbriand, QC J7H 0E1

844-487-6485

$3,442

+ taxes & licensing

  • 163,254KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4842132
  • Stock #: 200528C-H
  • VIN: 1FMYU93106KC48046
Exterior Colour
Noir
Interior Colour
Gris
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
https://www.subarurivenord.com/occasion/Ford-Escape-2006-id7733687.html

Ford Escape XLT V6 4WD 2006

Super condition, 4x4 presque pas de rouille, roule tres bien...8 roues 8 pneus!!! A qui lla chance??? Contactez Harris Leblanc au: 438-499-1123 ... SUR RDV SEULEMENT!!! Textos accepter
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Lecteur CD
  • Phares antibrouillards
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Vitres électriques
  • Antivol
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Air climatisé
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Système d'alarme
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Sièges électriques
  • Lampes de lecture arrière
  • Servo-direction
  • Portes électriques
  • Vitres teintées

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Subaru Rive-Nord

Subaru Rive-Nord

4530, Ambroise Lafortune, Boisbriand, QC J7H 0E1

