2007 Toyota Yaris

Toyota Yaris Automatic sedan 2007



Automatique de base pas d'air clim... probleme suspension arriere, body tres rough, mais moteur roule tres bien bon projet... Contactez Harris leblanc au: 438-499-1123...sujr rdv seulement! Textos accepter

Additional Features Lecteur CD

Radio AM/FM

Enjoliveurs de roues

Essuie-glaces intermittents

Serrure à sécurité pour enfants

Lecteur MP3

Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé

Sièges baquets

Volant ajustable

Sièges tissu

Servo-direction

