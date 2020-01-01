Menu
2007 Toyota Yaris

automatic sedan

2007 Toyota Yaris

automatic sedan

Location

Subaru Rive-Nord

4530, Ambroise Lafortune, Boisbriand, QC J7H 0E1

855-253-9532

$1,214

+ taxes & licensing

  • 220,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4502115
  • Stock #: 200118C-H
  • VIN: JTDBT923471096375
Exterior Colour
Gris
Interior Colour
Gris
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Toyota Yaris Automatic sedan 2007

Automatique de base pas d'air clim... probleme suspension arriere, body tres rough, mais moteur roule tres bien bon projet... Contactez Harris leblanc au: 438-499-1123...sujr rdv seulement! Textos accepter
Additional Features
  • Lecteur CD
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Enjoliveurs de roues
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Sièges tissu
  • Servo-direction

