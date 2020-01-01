2007 Toyota Yaris

4530, Ambroise Lafortune, Boisbriand, QC J7H 0E1
855-253-9532
+ taxes & licensing
https://www.subarurivenord.com/occasion/Toyota-Yaris-2007-id7669774.html
Toyota Yaris Automatic sedan 2007
Automatique de base pas d'air clim... probleme suspension arriere, body tres rough, mais moteur roule tres bien bon projet... Contactez Harris leblanc au: 438-499-1123...sujr rdv seulement! Textos accepter
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
4530, Ambroise Lafortune, Boisbriand, QC J7H 0E1