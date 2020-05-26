Menu
$6,654

+ taxes & licensing

Subaru Rive-Nord

844-487-6485

2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee

4WD Limited diesel

4WD Limited diesel

Location

4530, Ambroise Lafortune, Boisbriand, QC J7H 0E1

$6,654

+ taxes & licensing

  • 233,123KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5029629
  • Stock #: 200537B-H
  • VIN: 1J8HR58MX8C211948
Exterior Colour
Argent
Interior Colour
Gris
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
https://www.subarurivenord.com/occasion/Jeep-Grand_Cherokee-2008-id7765529.html

Jeep Grand Cherokee 4WD Limited diesel 2008

4x4 DIESEL CUIR TOIT MAGS ET BIEN PLUS!!!! Roule tres bien!!! Contactez Harris Leblanc au:" 438-499-1123 ... SUR RDV SEULEMENT!!! Textos accepter
Additional Features
  • Radio Satellite
  • Freins ABS
  • Lecteur CD
  • Toit ouvrant
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Ordinateur de bord
  • Miroirs chauffants
  • Phares automatiques
  • Phares antibrouillard
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Vitres électriques
  • Antivol
  • Caméra de recul
  • Air climatisé
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Volant gainé de cuir
  • Démarreur à distance
  • Aide au stationnement (capteurs)
  • Siège mémoire
  • Coussins gonflables arrière pour la tête
  • Système d'alarme
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Sièges électriques
  • Toit ouvrant électrique
  • Lampes de lecture arrière
  • Régulateur de température
  • Servo-direction
  • Sièges chauffants
  • Portes électriques
  • Vitres teintées
  • Sièges arrières chauffants
  • Pédales ajustables

