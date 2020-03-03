Menu
2008 Volvo XC90

AWD CUIR-TOIT-7 places

2008 Volvo XC90

AWD CUIR-TOIT-7 places

Location

Subaru Rive-Nord

4530, Ambroise Lafortune, Boisbriand, QC J7H 0E1

855-253-9532

$8,931

+ taxes & licensing

  • 123,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4711452
  • Stock #: 943979B-H
  • VIN: YV4CZ982181469646
Exterior Colour
Argent
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
https://www.subarurivenord.com/occasion/Volvo-XC90-2008-id7712905.html

Volvo XC90 AWD CUIR-TOIT-7 places 2008

4x4 completement equiper...7 places... GARANTIE 1 AN INCLUSE!!! Contactez Harris Leblanc au: 438-499-1123 ... SUR RDV SEULEMENT!!! Textos accepter
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Lecteur CD
  • Phares antibrouillards
  • Toit ouvrant
  • Aileron
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Ordinateur de bord
  • Miroirs chauffants
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Vitres électriques
  • Antivol
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Air climatisé
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Volant gainé de cuir
  • Siège mémoire
  • Système d'alarme
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Sièges électriques
  • Toit ouvrant électrique
  • Lampes de lecture arrière
  • Régulateur de température
  • Servo-direction
  • Sièges chauffants
  • Portes électriques

