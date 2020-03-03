2008 Volvo XC90

Additional Features Freins ABS

Lecteur CD

Phares antibrouillards

Toit ouvrant

Aileron

Radio AM/FM

Climatisation deux zones

Antipatinage

Essuie-glaces intermittents

Ordinateur de bord

Miroirs chauffants

Contactez-nous pour plus de details!

Régulateur de vitesse

Contrôle de stabilité

Coussin gonflable conducteur

Vitres électriques

Antivol

Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête

Coussins gonflables latéraux

Serrure à sécurité pour enfants

Air climatisé

Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé

Miroir vanité passager illuminé

Sièges baquets

Volant ajustable

Volant gainé de cuir

Siège mémoire

Système d'alarme

Miroirs électriques

Sièges électriques

Toit ouvrant électrique

Lampes de lecture arrière

Régulateur de température

Servo-direction

Sièges chauffants

Portes électriques

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.