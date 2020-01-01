Menu
Account
Sign In

2009 Ford F-150

4WD SuperCab 5.4L.

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Ford F-150

4WD SuperCab 5.4L.

Location

Subaru Rive-Nord

4530, Ambroise Lafortune, Boisbriand, QC J7H 0E1

855-253-9532

Contact Seller

$9,414

+ taxes & licensing

  • 180,000KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4503876
  • Stock #: 943800C-H
  • VIN: 1FTPX14V79FB36979
Exterior Colour
Blanc
Interior Colour
Gris
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
2-door
https://www.subarurivenord.com/occasion/Ford-F150-2009-id7670152.html

Ford F-150 4WD SuperCab 5.4L. 2009

4x4 5.4Litres Excellente condition mécanique, un peu de rouille comme normal pour 2009.. GARANTIE 1 AN INCLUSE!!! Contactez Harris Leblanc au: 438-499-1123...SUR RDV SEULEMENT!!! Financement disponible... Textos accepter
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Antivol
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Air climatisé
  • Volant ajustable
  • Coussins gonflables arrière pour la tête
  • Lampes de lecture arrière
  • Servo-direction

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Subaru Rive-Nord

2014 Honda Accord Au...
 212,321 KM
$8,914 + tax & lic
2007 Toyota Yaris au...
 220,000 KM
$1,214 + tax & lic
2009 Acura RDX SH-AW...
 193,525 KM
$5,214 + tax & lic
Subaru Rive-Nord

Subaru Rive-Nord

4530, Ambroise Lafortune, Boisbriand, QC J7H 0E1

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

855-253-XXXX

(click to show)

855-253-9532

Send A Message