2009 Honda Civic

Manuelle DX-G

2009 Honda Civic

Manuelle DX-G

Location

Subaru Rive-Nord

4530, Ambroise Lafortune, Boisbriand, QC J7H 0E1

855-253-9532

$2,724

+ taxes & licensing

  • 226,388KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4650240
  • Stock #: 200623A-H
  • VIN: 2HGFA15499H005846
Exterior Colour
Rouge
Interior Colour
Gris
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Honda Civic Sdn Manuelle DX-G 2009

Manuelle toute equiper.... Roule bien! Contactez Harris Leblanc au: 438-499-1123... SUR RDV SEULEMENT!!! Textos accepter
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Lecteur CD
  • Aileron
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Vitres électriques
  • Antivol
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Air climatisé
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Sièges tissu
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Servo-direction
  • Portes électriques

4530, Ambroise Lafortune, Boisbriand, QC J7H 0E1

