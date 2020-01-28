Menu
2009 Subaru Forester

Limited 4x4 cuir-toit+++

2009 Subaru Forester

Limited 4x4 cuir-toit+++

Location

Subaru Rive-Nord

4530, Ambroise Lafortune, Boisbriand, QC J7H 0E1

855-253-9532

$4,923

+ taxes & licensing

  • 205,112KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4606521
  • Stock #: 944887A-H
  • VIN: JF2SH65699H740052
Exterior Colour
Blanc
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Subaru Forester (Natl) Limited 4x4 cuir-toit+++ 2009

Automatique tout equiper cuir-toit panoramique et bien plus!!! 8 pneus 8 roues... Garantie 1 an incluse... Contactez Harris Leblanc au: 438-499-1123... SUR RDV SEULEMENT.... textos accepter
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Lecteur CD
  • Phares antibrouillards
  • Toit ouvrant
  • Aileron
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Vitres électriques
  • Antivol
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Air climatisé
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Sièges tissu
  • Système d'alarme
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Servo-direction
  • Toit panoramique
  • Portes électriques
  • Vitres teintées

