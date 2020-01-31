Menu
Account
Sign In

2009 Subaru Forester

Touring Toit ouvrant Pano+++

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Subaru Forester

Touring Toit ouvrant Pano+++

Location

Subaru Rive-Nord

4530, Ambroise Lafortune, Boisbriand, QC J7H 0E1

855-253-9532

Contact Seller

$5,924

+ taxes & licensing

  • 169,575KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4671990
  • Stock #: 192336B-H
  • VIN: JF2SH636X9H705523
Exterior Colour
Vert
Interior Colour
Gris
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
https://www.subarurivenord.com/occasion/Subaru-Forester-2009-id7702532.html

Subaru Forester (Natl) Touring Toit ouvrant Pano+++ 2009

Automatique 4x4 4 cylindres, Tout equiper avec Toit ouvrant panoramique, bancs chauffants, mags et bien plus!!! GARANTIE 1 AN INCLUSE!!! COntactez Harris Leblanc au: 438-499-1123 .... SUR RDV SEULEMENT!!! Textos accepter
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Lecteur CD
  • Toit ouvrant
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Vitres électriques
  • Antivol
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Air climatisé
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Sièges tissu
  • Système d'alarme
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Servo-direction
  • Toit panoramique
  • Portes électriques
  • Vitres teintées

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Subaru Rive-Nord

2013 Hyundai Santa F...
 168,244 KM
$9,224 + tax & lic
2009 Hyundai Elantra...
 159,643 KM
$2,724 + tax & lic
2014 Honda CR-V EX A...
 109,856 KM
$15,524 + tax & lic
Subaru Rive-Nord

Subaru Rive-Nord

4530, Ambroise Lafortune, Boisbriand, QC J7H 0E1

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

855-253-XXXX

(click to show)

855-253-9532

Send A Message