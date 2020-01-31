2010 Acura CSX

https://www.subarurivenord.com/occasion/Acura-CSX-2010-id7695257.html



Acura CSX i-TECH NAVI+CUIR+TOIT.OUVRANT 2010



OUVERT 7 JOURS! JAMAIS ACCIDENTÉ! Repris en échange d'un de nos client, ne provient pas de l'encan. INSPECTION SÉCURITAIRE! Pour une conduite en toute sécurité, digne d'un vrai concessionnaire de confiance. Conditions en succursale. OPEN 7 DAYS! ACCIDENT FREE! Trade in, not an auction vehicle. SAFETY INSPECTION! For safe driving, worthy of a real dealer of confidence. Conditions in store. ACURA , CSX , I-TECH , 2010 , AUTOMATIQUE , AIR CLIMATISÉ , PORTES ET VITRES ÉLECTRIQUES , RÉGULATEUR DE VITESSE ,SIÈGES CHAUFFANTS , BLUETOOTH , LECTEUR DC,MIROIRS CHAUFFANTS ET ÉLECTRIQUES , TOIT OUVRANT , JANTES EN ALUMINIUM , SYSTÈME DE NAVIGATION , INTÉRIEUR EN CUIR.. ACURA , CSX , I-TECH , 2010, AUTOMATIC, AIR CONDITIONING , POWER LOCKS , POWER WINDOWS , CRUISE CONTROL , HEATED SEATS , BLUETOOTH , CD PLAYER , HEATED AND ELECTRIC MIRRORS ,SUNROOF ,MAGS , NAVIGATION SYSTEM , LEATHER... PLUS DE 300 VÉHICULES D'OCCASION EN INVENTAIRE. Nos hauts standards de qualité, un très large inventaire, le meilleur rapport qualité/prix et une approche sans pression font de Subaru Rive-Nord et Occasion Rive-Nord des valeurs sûres pour l'achat de votre prochain véhicule d'occasion! MORE THEN 300 PRE-OWNED VEHICLES IN STOCK. Our high quality standard, a very large inventory, best quality/price ratio and no pressure approach make Subaru Rive-Nord and Occasion Rive-Nord a safe bet for the purchase of your next pre-owned vehicle! WWW.SUBARURIVENORD.COM / WWW.OCCASIONRIVE-NORD.COM

Additional Features Radio Satellite

Freins ABS

Lecteur CD

Phares antibrouillards

Toit ouvrant

Radio AM/FM

Commandes audio au volant

Antipatinage

Essuie-glaces intermittents

Miroirs chauffants

Régulateur de vitesse

Contrôle de stabilité

Coussin gonflable conducteur

Vitres électriques

Antivol

Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête

Coussins gonflables latéraux

Serrure à sécurité pour enfants

Lecteur MP3

Air climatisé

Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé

Miroir vanité passager illuminé

Sièges baquets

Volant ajustable

Volant gainé de cuir

Système d'alarme

Miroirs électriques

Télédéverrouillage

Toit ouvrant électrique

Lampes de lecture arrière

Phares aux Xénon

Régulateur de température

Servo-direction

Sièges chauffants

Portes électriques

