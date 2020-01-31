Menu
Account
Sign In

2010 Acura CSX

i-TECH NAVI+CUIR+TOIT.OUVRANT

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Acura CSX

i-TECH NAVI+CUIR+TOIT.OUVRANT

Location

Subaru Rive-Nord

4530, Ambroise Lafortune, Boisbriand, QC J7H 0E1

855-253-9532

  1. 4626462
  2. 4626462
  3. 4626462
  4. 4626462
  5. 4626462
  6. 4626462
  7. 4626462
Contact Seller

$8,423

+ taxes & licensing

  • 59,512KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4626462
  • Stock #: 944732A
  • VIN: 2HHFD5F72AH201263
Exterior Colour
Gris
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
https://www.subarurivenord.com/occasion/Acura-CSX-2010-id7695257.html

Acura CSX i-TECH NAVI+CUIR+TOIT.OUVRANT 2010

OUVERT 7 JOURS! JAMAIS ACCIDENTÉ! Repris en échange d'un de nos client, ne provient pas de l'encan. INSPECTION SÉCURITAIRE! Pour une conduite en toute sécurité, digne d'un vrai concessionnaire de confiance. Conditions en succursale. OPEN 7 DAYS! ACCIDENT FREE! Trade in, not an auction vehicle. SAFETY INSPECTION! For safe driving, worthy of a real dealer of confidence. Conditions in store. ACURA , CSX , I-TECH , 2010 , AUTOMATIQUE , AIR CLIMATISÉ , PORTES ET VITRES ÉLECTRIQUES , RÉGULATEUR DE VITESSE ,SIÈGES CHAUFFANTS , BLUETOOTH , LECTEUR DC,MIROIRS CHAUFFANTS ET ÉLECTRIQUES , TOIT OUVRANT , JANTES EN ALUMINIUM , SYSTÈME DE NAVIGATION , INTÉRIEUR EN CUIR.. ACURA , CSX , I-TECH , 2010, AUTOMATIC, AIR CONDITIONING , POWER LOCKS , POWER WINDOWS , CRUISE CONTROL , HEATED SEATS , BLUETOOTH , CD PLAYER , HEATED AND ELECTRIC MIRRORS ,SUNROOF ,MAGS , NAVIGATION SYSTEM , LEATHER... PLUS DE 300 VÉHICULES D'OCCASION EN INVENTAIRE. Nos hauts standards de qualité, un très large inventaire, le meilleur rapport qualité/prix et une approche sans pression font de Subaru Rive-Nord et Occasion Rive-Nord des valeurs sûres pour l'achat de votre prochain véhicule d'occasion! MORE THEN 300 PRE-OWNED VEHICLES IN STOCK. Our high quality standard, a very large inventory, best quality/price ratio and no pressure approach make Subaru Rive-Nord and Occasion Rive-Nord a safe bet for the purchase of your next pre-owned vehicle! WWW.SUBARURIVENORD.COM / WWW.OCCASIONRIVE-NORD.COM
Additional Features
  • Radio Satellite
  • Freins ABS
  • Lecteur CD
  • Phares antibrouillards
  • Toit ouvrant
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Miroirs chauffants
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Vitres électriques
  • Antivol
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Air climatisé
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Volant gainé de cuir
  • Système d'alarme
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Télédéverrouillage
  • Toit ouvrant électrique
  • Lampes de lecture arrière
  • Phares aux Xénon
  • Régulateur de température
  • Servo-direction
  • Sièges chauffants
  • Portes électriques

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Subaru Rive-Nord

2011 Chevrolet Equin...
 141,373 KM
$6,700 + tax & lic
2010 MINI Cooper 2dr...
 171,500 KM
$4,223 + tax & lic
2012 Chrysler 300 30...
 164,131 KM
$9,923 + tax & lic
Subaru Rive-Nord

Subaru Rive-Nord

4530, Ambroise Lafortune, Boisbriand, QC J7H 0E1

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

855-253-XXXX

(click to show)

855-253-9532

Send A Message