Menu
Account
Sign In
$2,962

+ taxes & licensing

Subaru Rive-Nord

844-487-6485

Contact Seller
2010 Chevrolet Malibu

2010 Chevrolet Malibu

4DR SDN LT

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Chevrolet Malibu

4DR SDN LT

Location

Subaru Rive-Nord

4530, Ambroise Lafortune, Boisbriand, QC J7H 0E1

844-487-6485

Contact Seller

$2,962

+ taxes & licensing

  • 175,654KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5132690
  • Stock #: 201008B-H
  • VIN: 1G1ZC5E04AF104728
Exterior Colour
Noir
Interior Colour
Noir
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
https://www.subarurivenord.com/occasion/Chevrolet-Malibu-2010-id7788759.html

Chevrolet Malibu 4dr Sdn LT 2010

Automatique tout équipé roule très bien!!! GARANTIE 1 AN INCLUSE!!! Pare-brise craqué! Contactez Harris Leblanc au: 438-499-1123 ... SUR RDV SEULEMENT!!! Textos acceptés!
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Lecteur CD
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Antipatinage
  • Enjoliveurs de roues
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Vitres électriques
  • Antivol
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Air climatisé
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Sièges tissu
  • Coussins gonflables arrière pour la tête
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Lampes de lecture arrière
  • Servo-direction
  • Portes électriques

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Subaru Rive-Nord

2014 Toyota Prius c ...
 78,567 KM
$12,462 + tax & lic
2019 Subaru Impreza ...
 17,159 KM
$21,662 + tax & lic
2011 Subaru Impreza ...
 107,517 KM
$18,462 + tax & lic

Email Dealer

Subaru Rive-Nord

Subaru Rive-Nord

4530, Ambroise Lafortune, Boisbriand, QC J7H 0E1

Call Dealer

844-487-XXXX

(click to show)

844-487-6485

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory