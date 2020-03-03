Menu
2010 Ford Taurus

SHO AWD 440 HP

2010 Ford Taurus

SHO AWD 440 HP

Subaru Rive-Nord

4530, Ambroise Lafortune, Boisbriand, QC J7H 0E1

844-487-6485

$9,933

+ taxes & licensing

  • 140,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4786167
  • Stock #: 944950A-H
  • VIN: 1FAHP2KT0AG101393
Exterior Colour
Noir
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Ford Taurus SHO AWD 440 HP 2010

4x4 V6 Ecoboost bi turbo 440HP et 440 lbs de torque!!! Une bombe!!! Chipper par Chartrand Ford!!! A QUI LA CHANCE??? RARE!!! Contactez Harris Leblanc au: 438-499-1123 ... SUR RDV SEULEMENT!!! Textos accepter
Additional Features
  • Radio Satellite
  • Freins ABS
  • Lecteur CD
  • Toit ouvrant
  • Aileron
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Ordinateur de bord
  • Miroirs chauffants
  • Phares automatiques
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Vitres électriques
  • Antivol
  • Caméra de recul
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Démarrage sans clé
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Air climatisé
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Volant gainé de cuir
  • Aide au stationnement (capteurs)
  • Siège mémoire
  • Système d'alarme
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Sièges électriques
  • Toit ouvrant électrique
  • Lampes de lecture arrière
  • Régulateur de température
  • Servo-direction
  • Sièges chauffants
  • Portes électriques
  • Sièges arrières chauffants
  • Pédales ajustables

