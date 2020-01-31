Menu
2010 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

4MATIC 4dr GLK 350

2010 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

4MATIC 4dr GLK 350

Subaru Rive-Nord

4530, Ambroise Lafortune, Boisbriand, QC J7H 0E1

855-253-9532

$9,824

+ taxes & licensing

  • 121,235KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4671999
  • Stock #: 944605A-H
  • VIN: WDCGG8HB2AF466780
Exterior Colour
Argent
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class 4MATIC 4dr GLK 350 2010

Automatique 4x4 roule tres bien...8 pneus ...full equip...GARANTIE 1 AN INCLUSE!!! BAS KM. COntactez Harris leblanc au: 438-499-1123 ... SUR RDV SEULEMENT!!! Textos accepter
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Lecteur CD
  • Phares antibrouillards
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Miroirs chauffants
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Vitres électriques
  • Antivol
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Air climatisé
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Volant gainé de cuir
  • Coussins gonflables arrière pour la tête
  • Système d'alarme
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Sièges électriques
  • Régulateur de température
  • Servo-direction
  • Sièges chauffants
  • Portes électriques
  • Vitres teintées

Subaru Rive-Nord

Subaru Rive-Nord

4530, Ambroise Lafortune, Boisbriand, QC J7H 0E1

