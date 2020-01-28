2010 Volkswagen Tiguan

https://www.subarurivenord.com/occasion/Volkswagen-Tiguan-2010-id7685800.html



Volkswagen Tiguan 4x4 Comfortline GAR. 1AN 2010



Automatique 4x4 Tout equiper avec sieges chauffants et toit ouvrant+++ GARANTIE 1 AN INCLUSE!!! A QUI LA CHANCE??? Contactez Harris Leblanc au: 438-499-1123... SUR RDV SEULEMENT!!! Textos accepter!

Additional Features Freins ABS

Lecteur CD

Phares antibrouillards

Radio AM/FM

Antipatinage

Essuie-glaces intermittents

Ordinateur de bord

Miroirs chauffants

Contactez-nous pour plus de details!

Régulateur de vitesse

Contrôle de stabilité

Vitres électriques

Antivol

Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête

Serrure à sécurité pour enfants

Lecteur MP3

Air climatisé

Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé

Miroir vanité passager illuminé

Sièges baquets

Volant ajustable

Coussins gonflables arrière pour la tête

Système d'alarme

Miroirs électriques

Servo-direction

Portes électriques

