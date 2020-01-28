Menu
2010 Volkswagen Tiguan

4x4 Comfortline GAR. 1AN

2010 Volkswagen Tiguan

4x4 Comfortline GAR. 1AN

Subaru Rive-Nord

4530, Ambroise Lafortune, Boisbriand, QC J7H 0E1

855-253-9532

$8,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 125,869KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4589064
  • Stock #: 200631A-H
  • VIN: WVGBV7AX1AW532656
Exterior Colour
Blanc
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
https://www.subarurivenord.com/occasion/Volkswagen-Tiguan-2010-id7685800.html

Volkswagen Tiguan 4x4 Comfortline GAR. 1AN 2010

Automatique 4x4 Tout equiper avec sieges chauffants et toit ouvrant+++ GARANTIE 1 AN INCLUSE!!! A QUI LA CHANCE??? Contactez Harris Leblanc au: 438-499-1123... SUR RDV SEULEMENT!!! Textos accepter!
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Lecteur CD
  • Phares antibrouillards
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Ordinateur de bord
  • Miroirs chauffants
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Vitres électriques
  • Antivol
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Air climatisé
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Coussins gonflables arrière pour la tête
  • Système d'alarme
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Servo-direction
  • Portes électriques

4530, Ambroise Lafortune, Boisbriand, QC J7H 0E1

