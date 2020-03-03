Menu
2011 Kia Sorento

LX 4 cylindres GARANTIE 1 AN

2011 Kia Sorento

LX 4 cylindres GARANTIE 1 AN

Location

Subaru Rive-Nord

4530, Ambroise Lafortune, Boisbriand, QC J7H 0E1

855-253-9532

$5,833

+ taxes & licensing

  • 140,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4764180
  • Stock #: 200704B-H
  • VIN: 5XYKT3A11BG058253
Exterior Colour
Bleu
Interior Colour
Gris
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
https://www.subarurivenord.com/occasion/Kia-Sorento-2011-id7723682.html

Kia Sorento LX 4 cylindres GARANTIE 1 AN 2011

automatique 4 cylindres tout equiper...propre et bonne condition! GARANTIE 1AN INCLUSE!!! A QUI LA CHANCE??? Contactez Harris Leblanc au: 438-499-1123 ... SUR RDV SEULEMENT!!! Textos accepter
Additional Features
  • Radio Satellite
  • Freins ABS
  • Lecteur CD
  • Phares antibrouillards
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Ordinateur de bord
  • Miroirs chauffants
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Vitres électriques
  • Antivol
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Air climatisé
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Sièges tissu
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Lampes de lecture arrière
  • Servo-direction
  • Sièges chauffants
  • Portes électriques
  • Vitres teintées
  • Garnitures intérieures en similibois

