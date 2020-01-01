Menu
Account
Sign In

2011 Mazda MAZDA2

Manuelle A/C+++

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Mazda MAZDA2

Manuelle A/C+++

Location

Subaru Rive-Nord

4530, Ambroise Lafortune, Boisbriand, QC J7H 0E1

855-253-9532

Contact Seller

$3,215

+ taxes & licensing

  • 214,000KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4511982
  • Stock #: 200343B-H
  • VIN: JM1DE1HY5B0124805
Exterior Colour
Gris
Interior Colour
Gris
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
https://www.subarurivenord.com/occasion/Mazda-2-2011-id7671902.html

Mazda Mazda2 Manuelle A/C+++ 2011

Automatique avec air clim. roule bien! Garantie 1 AN INCLUSE!!! Contactez Harris Leblanc au: 438-499-1123 ... SUR RDV SEULEMENT!!! Textos accepter
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Lecteur CD
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Antipatinage
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Vitres électriques
  • Antivol
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Air climatisé
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Sièges tissu
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Servo-direction
  • Portes électriques

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Subaru Rive-Nord

2009 Ford F-150 4WD ...
 180,000 KM
$9,414 + tax & lic
2014 Honda Accord Au...
 212,321 KM
$8,914 + tax & lic
2009 Acura RDX SH-AW...
 193,525 KM
$5,214 + tax & lic
Subaru Rive-Nord

Subaru Rive-Nord

4530, Ambroise Lafortune, Boisbriand, QC J7H 0E1

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

855-253-XXXX

(click to show)

855-253-9532

Send A Message