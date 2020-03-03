Menu
2011 Subaru Outback

3.6R Limited NAVI-TOIT-CUIR+++

2011 Subaru Outback

3.6R Limited NAVI-TOIT-CUIR+++

Subaru Rive-Nord

4530, Ambroise Lafortune, Boisbriand, QC J7H 0E1

855-253-9532

$9,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 147,074KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4706466
  • Stock #: 200703A-H
  • VIN: 4S4BRJLC6B2326155
Exterior Colour
Blanc
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Subaru Outback 3.6R Limited NAVI-TOIT-CUIR+++ 2011

4x4 Automatique 3.6 Litres, Entierement equiper avec Toit ouvrant, mags, sieges en cuir chauffants, navigation et bien plus...GARANTIE 1 AN INCLUSE!!! Contactez Harris Leblanc au: 438-499-1123 ... SUR RDV SEULEMENT!!! Textos accepter
Additional Features
  • Radio Satellite
  • Freins ABS
  • Lecteur CD
  • Phares antibrouillards
  • Toit ouvrant
  • Aileron
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Ordinateur de bord
  • Miroirs chauffants
  • Phares automatiques
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Vitres électriques
  • Antivol
  • Caméra de recul
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Air climatisé
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Volant gainé de cuir
  • Système d'alarme
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Sièges électriques
  • Télédéverrouillage
  • Toit ouvrant électrique
  • Régulateur de température
  • Servo-direction
  • Sièges chauffants
  • Portes électriques
  • Vitres teintées
  • Garnitures intérieures en similibois

