2012 Kia Forte

Koup SX CUIR+MAGS+BLUETOOTH

2012 Kia Forte

Koup SX CUIR+MAGS+BLUETOOTH

Location

Subaru Rive-Nord

4530, Ambroise Lafortune, Boisbriand, QC J7H 0E1

855-253-9532

$5,523

+ taxes & licensing

  • 112,241KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4629078
  • Stock #: 200400A
  • VIN: KNAFW6A38C5604906
Exterior Colour
Blanc
Interior Colour
Noir
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
2-door
https://www.subarurivenord.com/occasion/Kia-Forte_Koup-2012-id7695886.html

Kia Forte Koup SX CUIR+MAGS+BLUETOOTH 2012

OUVERT 7 JOURS! JAMAIS ACCIDENTÉ! Un propriétaire! Repris en échange d'un de nos client, ne provient pas de l'encan. INSPECTION SÉCURITAIRE! Pour une conduite en toute sécurité, digne d'un vrai concessionnaire de confiance. Conditions en succursale. OPEN 7 DAYS! ACCIDENT FREE! One owner! Trade in, not an auction vehicle. SAFETY INSPECTION! For safe driving, worthy of a real dealer of confidence. Conditions in store. PLUS DE 300 VÉHICULES D'OCCASION EN INVENTAIRE. Nos hauts standards de qualité, un très large inventaire, le meilleur rapport qualité/prix et une approche sans pression font de Subaru Rive-Nord et Occasion Rive-Nord des valeurs sûres pour l'achat de votre prochain véhicule d'occasion! MORE THEN 300 PRE-OWNED VEHICLES IN STOCK. Our high quality standard, a very large inventory, best quality/price ratio and no pressure approach make Subaru Rive-Nord and Occasion Rive-Nord a safe bet for the purchase of your next pre-owned vehicle! WWW.SUBARURIVENORD.COM / WWW.OCCASIONRIVE-NORD.COM
Additional Features
  • Radio Satellite
  • Freins ABS
  • Lecteur CD
  • Phares antibrouillards
  • Toit ouvrant
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Ordinateur de bord
  • Miroirs chauffants
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Vitres électriques
  • Antivol
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Air climatisé
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Volant gainé de cuir
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Télédéverrouillage
  • Toit ouvrant électrique
  • Régulateur de température
  • Servo-direction
  • Sièges chauffants
  • Portes électriques

Subaru Rive-Nord

Subaru Rive-Nord

4530, Ambroise Lafortune, Boisbriand, QC J7H 0E1

