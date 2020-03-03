Menu
2012 Nissan Rogue

SV AWD TOIT.OUVRANT+CAM.RECUL+SIEGES.CHAUFFANTS

2012 Nissan Rogue

SV AWD TOIT.OUVRANT+CAM.RECUL+SIEGES.CHAUFFANTS

Subaru Rive-Nord

4530, Ambroise Lafortune, Boisbriand, QC J7H 0E1

855-253-9532

$7,733

+ taxes & licensing

  • 133,454KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4758612
  • Stock #: E944915A
  • VIN: JN8AS5MV6CW401642
Exterior Colour
Gris
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Nissan Rogue SV AWD TOIT.OUVRANT+CAM.RECUL+SIEGES.CHAUFFANTS 2012

OUVERT 7 JOURS! Repris en échange d'un de nos client, ne provient pas de l'encan. INSPECTION SÉCURITAIRE disponible! Pour une conduite en toute sécurité, digne d'un vrai concessionnaire de confiance. Conditions en succursale. OPEN 7 DAYS! Trade in, not an auction vehicle. SAFETY INSPECTION available! For safe driving, worthy of a real dealer of confidence. Conditions in store. NISSAN , ROGUE , SV, AWD ,2012, AUTOMATIQUE , AIR CLIMATISÉ , PORTES ET VITRES ÉLECTRIQUES , RÉGULATEUR DE VITESSE , CAMÉRA DE RECUL , SIÈGES CHAUFFANTS , BLUETOOTH , LECTEUR DC, VITRES TEINTÉES , TOIT OUVRANT , JANTES EN ALUMINIUM .... NISSAN , ROGUE , SV, AWD ,2012, AUTOMATIC, AIR CONDITIONING , POWER LOCKS , POWER WINDOWS , CRUISE CONTROL , BACK-UP CAMERA , HEATED SEATS , BLUETOOTH , CD PLAYER , TINTED WINDOWS ,SUNROOF , MAGS .... PLUS DE 300 VÉHICULES D'OCCASION EN INVENTAIRE. Nos hauts standards de qualité, un très large inventaire, le meilleur rapport qualité/prix et une approche sans pression font de Subaru Rive-Nord et Occasion Rive-Nord des valeurs sûres pour l'achat de votre prochain véhicule d'occasion! MORE THAN 300 PRE-OWNED VEHICLES IN STOCK. Our high quality standard, a very large inventory, best quality/price ratio and no pressure approach make Subaru Rive-Nord and Occasion Rive-Nord a safe bet for the purchase of your next pre-owned vehicle! WWW.SUBARURIVENORD.COM / WWW.OCCASIONRIVE-NORD.COM
  • Freins ABS
  • Lecteur CD
  • Aileron
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Ordinateur de bord
  • Miroirs chauffants
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Vitres électriques
  • Antivol
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Air climatisé
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Aide au stationnement (capteurs)
  • Coussins gonflables arrière pour la tête
  • Système d'alarme
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Télédéverrouillage
  • Lampes de lecture arrière
  • Servo-direction
  • Portes électriques

Subaru Rive-Nord

Subaru Rive-Nord

4530, Ambroise Lafortune, Boisbriand, QC J7H 0E1

