2012 Subaru Impreza

Sport TOIT.OUVRANT+MAGS+SIEGES.CHAUFFANTS

2012 Subaru Impreza

Sport TOIT.OUVRANT+MAGS+SIEGES.CHAUFFANTS

Location

Subaru Rive-Nord

4530, Ambroise Lafortune, Boisbriand, QC J7H 0E1

855-253-9532

$6,700

+ taxes & licensing

  • 184,903KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4634670
  • Stock #: 191718B-H
  • VIN: JF1GJAD69CG028526
Exterior Colour
Gris
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Subaru Impreza Sport TOIT.OUVRANT+MAGS+SIEGES.CHAUFFANTS 2012

Manuelle toute equiper avec bancs chauffants, mags, bluetooth, toit ouvrant et bien plus!!! GARANTIE 1 AN INCLUSE! Contactez Harris Leblanc au: 438-499-1123... SUR RDV SEULEMENT!!! Textos accepter
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Lecteur CD
  • Phares antibrouillards
  • Aileron
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Ordinateur de bord
  • Miroirs chauffants
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Vitres électriques
  • Antivol
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Air climatisé
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Sièges tissu
  • Système d'alarme
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Télédéverrouillage
  • Lampes de lecture arrière
  • Servo-direction
  • Sièges chauffants
  • Portes électriques

