2012 Subaru Legacy

3.6R Limited NAVI+CUIR+TOIT.OUVRANT

2012 Subaru Legacy

3.6R Limited NAVI+CUIR+TOIT.OUVRANT

Location

Subaru Rive-Nord

4530, Ambroise Lafortune, Boisbriand, QC J7H 0E1

855-253-9532

$4,515

+ taxes & licensing

  • 252,321KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4530885
  • Stock #: 944465A-H
  • VIN: 4S3BMJM64C2039989
Exterior Colour
Argent
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
https://www.subarurivenord.com/occasion/Subaru-Legacy-2012-id7674807.html

Subaru Legacy 3.6R Limited NAVI+CUIR+TOIT.OUVRANT 2012

Automatique 6 cylindres, full equip avec cuir-toit-mags-navi bluetooth et plus!!! Roule bien! A QUI LA CHANCE!!! Contactez Harris Leblanc au: 438-499-1123 ... SUR RDV SEULEMENT!!! Textos accepter
Additional Features
  • Radio Satellite
  • Freins ABS
  • Lecteur CD
  • Toit ouvrant
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Ordinateur de bord
  • Miroirs chauffants
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Vitres électriques
  • Antivol
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Air climatisé
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Volant gainé de cuir
  • Système d'alarme
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Sièges électriques
  • Toit ouvrant électrique
  • Lampes de lecture arrière
  • Régulateur de température
  • Servo-direction
  • Sièges chauffants
  • Portes électriques
  • Garnitures intérieures en similibois

Subaru Rive-Nord

Subaru Rive-Nord

4530, Ambroise Lafortune, Boisbriand, QC J7H 0E1

