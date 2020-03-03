Menu
Account
Sign In

2013 Dodge Journey

4 CYLINDRES

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Dodge Journey

4 CYLINDRES

Location

Subaru Rive-Nord

4530, Ambroise Lafortune, Boisbriand, QC J7H 0E1

844-487-6485

Contact Seller

$4,933

+ taxes & licensing

  • 216,188KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4786164
  • Stock #: D944943A-H
  • VIN: 3C4PDCAB1DT668337
Exterior Colour
Noir
Interior Colour
Gris
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
https://www.subarurivenord.com/occasion/Dodge-Journey-2013-id7729252.html

Dodge Journey 4 cylindres 2013

4 cylindres 7 PASSAGERS full equiper... Garantie 1 AN INCLUSE!!! Contactez Harris Leblanc au: 438-499-1123 ... SUR RDV SEULEMENT!!! Textos accepter
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Lecteur CD
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Miroirs chauffants
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Vitres électriques
  • Antivol
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Air climatisé
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Sièges tissu
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Lampes de lecture arrière
  • Servo-direction
  • Portes électriques

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Subaru Rive-Nord

2016 Nissan Juke SV ...
 97,414 KM
$12,934 + tax & lic
2016 Nissan Rogue SL...
 79,659 KM
$18,634 + tax & lic
2015 Nissan Micra SV...
 62,781 KM
$7,334 + tax & lic
Subaru Rive-Nord

Subaru Rive-Nord

4530, Ambroise Lafortune, Boisbriand, QC J7H 0E1

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

844-487-XXXX

(click to show)

844-487-6485

Send A Message