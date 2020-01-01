Menu
Account
Sign In

2013 Honda CR-V

LX CAM.RECUL+SIEGES.CHAUFFANTS+BLUETOOTH

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Honda CR-V

LX CAM.RECUL+SIEGES.CHAUFFANTS+BLUETOOTH

Location

Subaru Rive-Nord

4530, Ambroise Lafortune, Boisbriand, QC J7H 0E1

855-253-9532

  1. 4471788
  2. 4471788
  3. 4471788
  4. 4471788
  5. 4471788
  6. 4471788
  7. 4471788
Contact Seller

$11,713

+ taxes & licensing

  • 142,111KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4471788
  • Stock #: 200474A
  • VIN: 2HKRM3H30DH001072
Exterior Colour
Argent
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
https://www.subarurivenord.com/occasion/Honda-CRV-2013-id7661879.html

Honda CR-V LX CAM.RECUL+SIEGES.CHAUFFANTS+BLUETOOTH 2013

OUVERT 7 JOURS! JAMAIS ACCIDENTÉ! Repris en échange d'un de nos client, ne provient pas de l'encan. INSPECTION SÉCURITAIRE! Pour une conduite en toute sécurité, digne d'un vrai concessionnaire de confiance. Conditions en succursale. OPEN 7 DAYS! ACCIDENT FREE! Trade in, not an auction vehicle. SAFETY INSPECTION! For safe driving, worthy of a real dealer of confidence. Conditions in store. HONDA , CR-V , LX , 2013, AUTOMATIQUE , AIR CLIMATISÉ , PORTES ET VITRES ÉLECTRIQUES , RÉGULATEUR DE VITESSE , CAMÉRA DE RECUL , SIÈGES CHAUFFANTS ,BLUETOOTH , LECTEUR DC, MIROIRS CHAUFFANTS ET ÉLECTRIQUES... HONDA , CR-V , LX , 2013, AUTOMATIC, AIR CONDITIONING , POWER LOCKS , POWER WINDOWS , CRUISE CONTROL , BACK-UP CAMERA , HEATED SEATS , BLUETOOTH , CD PLAYER ,HEATED AND ELECTRIC MIRRORS... PLUS DE 300 VÉHICULES D'OCCASION EN INVENTAIRE. Nos hauts standards de qualité, un très large inventaire, le meilleur rapport qualité/prix et une approche sans pression font de Subaru Rive-Nord et Occasion Rive-Nord des valeurs sûres pour l'achat de votre prochain véhicule d'occasion! MORE THEN 300 PRE-OWNED VEHICLES IN STOCK. Our high quality standard, a very large inventory, best quality/price ratio and no pressure approach make Subaru Rive-Nord and Occasion Rive-Nord a safe bet for the purchase of your next pre-owned vehicle! WWW.SUBARURIVENORD.COM / WWW.OCCASIONRIVE-NORD.COM
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Lecteur CD
  • Aileron
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Miroirs chauffants
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Vitres électriques
  • Antivol
  • Caméra de recul
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Air climatisé
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Sièges tissu
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Télédéverrouillage
  • Lampes de lecture arrière
  • Servo-direction
  • Sièges chauffants
  • Portes électriques
  • Vitres teintées

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Subaru Rive-Nord

2015 RAM 1500 4WD Cr...
 181,785 KM
$19,913 + tax & lic
2012 Ford Fusion SEL...
 238,421 KM
$3,913 + tax & lic
2008 Mitsubishi Outl...
 176,544 KM
$4,513 + tax & lic
Subaru Rive-Nord

Subaru Rive-Nord

4530, Ambroise Lafortune, Boisbriand, QC J7H 0E1

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

855-253-XXXX

(click to show)

855-253-9532

Send A Message