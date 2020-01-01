Menu
2013 Kia Optima

EX CUIR+TOIT.PANO+CAM.RECUL

2013 Kia Optima

EX CUIR+TOIT.PANO+CAM.RECUL

Location

Subaru Rive-Nord

4530, Ambroise Lafortune, Boisbriand, QC J7H 0E1

855-253-9532

$8,914

+ taxes & licensing

  • 112,855KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4511964
  • Stock #: 192429A
  • VIN: KNAGN4A79D5329918
Exterior Colour
Bronze
Interior Colour
Beige
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Kia Optima EX CUIR+TOIT.PANO+CAM.RECUL 2013

OUVERT 7 JOURS! JAMAIS ACCIDENTÉ! Un propriétaire! Repris en échange d'un de nos client, ne provient pas de l'encan. INSPECTION SÉCURITAIRE! Pour une conduite en toute sécurité, digne d'un vrai concessionnaire de confiance. Conditions en succursale. OPEN 7 DAYS! ACCIDENT FREE! One owner! Trade in, not an auction vehicle. SAFETY INSPECTION! For safe driving, worthy of a real dealer of confidence. Conditions in store. KIA , OPTIMA , EX , 2013 , AUTOMATIQUE , AIR CLIMATISÉ , PORTES ET VITRES ÉLECTRIQUES , RÉGULATEUR DE VITESSE , CAMÉRA DE RECUL , SIÈGES CHAUFFANTS , SIÈGES ÉLECTRIQUES , BLUETOOTH , LECTEUR DC,MIROIRS CHAUFFANTS ET ÉLECTRIQUES , TOIT OUVRANT PANORAMIQUE , JANTES EN ALUMINIUM ,INTÉRIEUR EN CUIR , AUDIO HAUT DE GAMME , SIÈGES VENTILLÉS... KIA , OPTIMA , EX , 2013, AUTOMATIC, AIR CONDITIONING , POWER LOCKS , POWER WINDOWS , CRUISE CONTROL , BACK-UP CAMERA , HEATED SEATS , POWER SEATS , BLUETOOTH , CD PLAYER , HEATED AND ELECTRIC MIRRORS , PANORAMIC SUNROOF ,MAGS , LEATHER , HIGH-END AUDIO , VENTILATED SEATS.... PLUS DE 300 VÉHICULES D'OCCASION EN INVENTAIRE. Nos hauts standards de qualité, un très large inventaire, le meilleur rapport qualité/prix et une approche sans pression font de Subaru Rive-Nord et Occasion Rive-Nord des valeurs sûres pour l'achat de votre prochain véhicule d'occasion! MORE THEN 300 PRE-OWNED VEHICLES IN STOCK. Our high quality standard, a very large inventory, best quality/price ratio and no pressure approach make Subaru Rive-Nord and Occasion Rive-Nord a safe bet for the purchase of your next pre-owned vehicle! WWW.SUBARURIVENORD.COM / WWW.OCCASIONRIVE-NORD.COM
Additional Features
  • Radio Satellite
  • Freins ABS
  • Lecteur CD
  • Phares antibrouillards
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Ordinateur de bord
  • Miroirs chauffants
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Vitres électriques
  • Antivol
  • Caméra de recul
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Démarrage sans clé
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Air climatisé
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Volant gainé de cuir
  • Aide au stationnement (capteurs)
  • Coussins gonflables arrière pour la tête
  • Système d'alarme
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Sièges électriques
  • Télédéverrouillage
  • Lampes de lecture arrière
  • Régulateur de température
  • Servo-direction
  • Sièges chauffants
  • Toit panoramique
  • Portes électriques

Subaru Rive-Nord

Subaru Rive-Nord

4530, Ambroise Lafortune, Boisbriand, QC J7H 0E1

