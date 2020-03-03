Menu
2013 Subaru Impreza

Sport Toit ouvrant+++ GAR. 1 AN

2013 Subaru Impreza

Sport Toit ouvrant+++ GAR. 1 AN

Subaru Rive-Nord

4530, Ambroise Lafortune, Boisbriand, QC J7H 0E1

855-253-9532

$8,933

+ taxes & licensing

  • 147,500KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4764183
  • Stock #: 944075A-H
  • VIN: JF1GPAD60D1890326
Exterior Colour
Blanc
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Subaru Impreza Sport Toit ouvrant+++ GAR. 1 AN 2013

Hatchback 5 portes manuelle completement equiper... sieges chauffants, bluetooth, toit ouvrant, mags, kit de jupes, aileron sport, fog lights et bien plus!!! JAMAIS ACCIDENTER!!! Garantie 1 AN incluse!!! Financement disponible... Contactez Harris Leblanc au: 438-499-1123... SUR RDV SEULEMENT!!! Textos accepter
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Lecteur CD
  • Aileron
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Ordinateur de bord
  • Miroirs chauffants
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Vitres électriques
  • Antivol
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Air climatisé
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Sièges tissu
  • Système d'alarme
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Lampes de lecture arrière
  • Servo-direction
  • Sièges chauffants
  • Portes électriques

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

