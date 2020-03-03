Menu
2015 Ford Escape

S BLUETOOTH+A/C

2015 Ford Escape

S BLUETOOTH+A/C

Location

Subaru Rive-Nord

4530, Ambroise Lafortune, Boisbriand, QC J7H 0E1

855-253-9532

$10,932

+ taxes & licensing

  • 96,262KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4743873
  • Stock #: D944930
  • VIN: 1FMCU0F71FUB85646
Exterior Colour
Noir
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Ford Escape S BLUETOOTH+A/C 2015

OUVERT 7 JOURS! JAMAIS ACCIDENTÉ! INSPECTION SÉCURITAIRE disponible! Pour une conduite en toute sécurité, digne d'un vrai concessionnaire de confiance. Conditions en succursale. OPEN 7 DAYS! ACCIDENT FREE! SAFETY INSPECTION available! For safe driving, worthy of a real dealer of confidence. Conditions in store. PLUS DE 300 VÉHICULES D'OCCASION EN INVENTAIRE. Nos hauts standards de qualité, un très large inventaire, le meilleur rapport qualité/prix et une approche sans pression font de Subaru Rive-Nord et Occasion Rive-Nord des valeurs sûres pour l'achat de votre prochain véhicule d'occasion! MORE THAN 300 PRE-OWNED VEHICLES IN STOCK. Our high quality standard, a very large inventory, best quality/price ratio and no pressure approach make Subaru Rive-Nord and Occasion Rive-Nord a safe bet for the purchase of your next pre-owned vehicle! WWW.SUBARURIVENORD.COM / WWW.OCCASIONRIVE-NORD.COM
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Lecteur CD
  • Aileron
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Ordinateur de bord
  • Miroirs chauffants
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Vitres électriques
  • Antivol
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Air climatisé
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Sièges tissu
  • Coussins gonflables arrière pour la tête
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Télédéverrouillage
  • Servo-direction
  • Portes électriques
  • Vitres teintées

