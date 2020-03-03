Menu
2015 Mazda CX-9

GT AWD 7.PASS+NAVI+CUIR+TOIT.OUVRANT

2015 Mazda CX-9

GT AWD 7.PASS+NAVI+CUIR+TOIT.OUVRANT

Subaru Rive-Nord

4530, Ambroise Lafortune, Boisbriand, QC J7H 0E1

844-487-6485

$20,534

+ taxes & licensing

  • 54,763KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4786191
  • Stock #: D945078
  • VIN: JM3TB3DA0F0465552
Exterior Colour
Rouge
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Mazda CX-9 GT AWD 7.PASS+NAVI+CUIR+TOIT.OUVRANT 2015

OUVERT 7 JOURS! JAMAIS ACCIDENTÉ! INSPECTION SÉCURITAIRE disponible! Pour une conduite en toute sécurité, digne d'un vrai concessionnaire de confiance. Conditions en succursale. OPEN 7 DAYS! ACCIDENT FREE! SAFETY INSPECTION available! For safe driving, worthy of a real dealer of confidence. Conditions in store. MAZDA , CX-9 , GT, AWD ,2015, AUTOMATIQUE , AIR CLIMATISÉ , PORTES ET VITRES ÉLECTRIQUES , RÉGULATEUR DE VITESSE , CAMÉRA DE RECUL , SIÈGES CHAUFFANTS , SIÈGES ÉLECTRIQUES , BLUETOOTH , LECTEUR DC, VITRES TEINTÉES ,TOIT OUVRANT , DÉTECTEURS D'ANGLES MORT , JANTES EN ALUMINIUM , SYSTÈME DE NAVIGATION ,SYSTÈME D'AIDE AU STATIONNEMENT , INTÉRIEUR EN CUIR , AUDIO HAUT DE GAMME 'BOSE' , ANTI-DÉMARREUR.... MAZDA , CX-9 , GT , AWD , 2015, AUTOMATIC, AIR CONDITIONING , POWER LOCKS , POWER WINDOWS , CRUISE CONTROL , BACK-UP CAMERA , HEATED SEATS , POWER SEATS , BLUETOOTH , CD PLAYER , TINTED WINDOWS , SUNROOF , DEATH ANGLE DETECTOR , MAGS , NAVIGATION SYSTEM , PARKING ASSITANCE SYSTEM , LEATHER , 'BOSE' HIGH-END AUDIO , ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM... PLUS DE 300 VÉHICULES D'OCCASION EN INVENTAIRE. Nos hauts standards de qualité, un très large inventaire, le meilleur rapport qualité/prix et une approche sans pression font de Subaru Rive-Nord et Occasion Rive-Nord des valeurs sûres pour l'achat de votre prochain véhicule d'occasion! MORE THAN 300 PRE-OWNED VEHICLES IN STOCK. Our high quality standard, a very large inventory, best quality/price ratio and no pressure approach make Subaru Rive-Nord and Occasion Rive-Nord a safe bet for the purchase of your next pre-owned vehicle! WWW.SUBARURIVENORD.COM / WWW.OCCASIONRIVE-NORD.COM
Additional Features
  • Radio Satellite
  • Freins ABS
  • Lecteur CD
  • Phares antibrouillards
  • Toit ouvrant
  • Aileron
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Ordinateur de bord
  • Miroirs chauffants
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Vitres électriques
  • Antivol
  • Caméra de recul
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Démarrage sans clé
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Air climatisé
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Volant gainé de cuir
  • Climatisation arrière
  • Aide au stationnement (capteurs)
  • Siège mémoire
  • Coussins gonflables arrière pour la tête
  • Système d'alarme
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Sièges électriques
  • Toit ouvrant électrique
  • Phares aux Xénon
  • Régulateur de température
  • Servo-direction
  • Sièges chauffants
  • Portes électriques
  • Vitres teintées
  • Hayon électrique
  • Garnitures intérieures en similibois

