2015 Nissan Rogue

SV AWD TOIT.OUVRANT+CAM.RECUL+SIEGES.CHAUFFANTS

Location

Subaru Rive-Nord

4530, Ambroise Lafortune, Boisbriand, QC J7H 0E1

855-253-9532

  1. 4728276
$13,832

+ taxes & licensing

  • 104,713KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4728276
  • Stock #: D944972
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV1FC758090
Exterior Colour
Rouge
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
https://www.subarurivenord.com/occasion/Nissan-Rogue-2015-id7717247.html

Nissan Rogue SV AWD TOIT.OUVRANT+CAM.RECUL+SIEGES.CHAUFFANTS 2015

OUVERT 7 JOURS! JAMAIS ACCIDENTÉ! INSPECTION SÉCURITAIRE disponible! Pour une conduite en toute sécurité, digne d'un vrai concessionnaire de confiance. Conditions en succursale. OPEN 7 DAYS! ACCIDENT FREE! SAFETY INSPECTION available! For safe driving, worthy of a real dealer of confidence. Conditions in store. NISSAN , ROGUE , SV , AWD ,2015, AUTOMATIQUE , AIR CLIMATISÉ , PORTES ET VITRES ÉLECTRIQUES , RÉGULATEUR DE VITESSE , CAMÉRA DE RECUL , SIÈGES CHAUFFANTS , SIÈGES ÉLECTRIQUES , BLUETOOTH , LECTEUR DC,MIROIRS CHAUFFANTS ET ÉLECTRIQUES , TOIT OUVRANT PANORAMIQUE , JANTES EN ALUMINIUM .... NISSAN , ROGUE , SV , AWD ,2015, AUTOMATIC, AIR CONDITIONING , POWER LOCKS , POWER WINDOWS , CRUISE CONTROL , BACK-UP CAMERA , HEATED SEATS , POWER SEATS , BLUETOOTH , CD PLAYER , HEATED AND ELECTRIC MIRRORS , PANORAMIC SUNROOF , MAGS ..... PLUS DE 300 VÉHICULES D'OCCASION EN INVENTAIRE. Nos hauts standards de qualité, un très large inventaire, le meilleur rapport qualité/prix et une approche sans pression font de Subaru Rive-Nord et Occasion Rive-Nord des valeurs sûres pour l'achat de votre prochain véhicule d'occasion! MORE THAN 300 PRE-OWNED VEHICLES IN STOCK. Our high quality standard, a very large inventory, best quality/price ratio and no pressure approach make Subaru Rive-Nord and Occasion Rive-Nord a safe bet for the purchase of your next pre-owned vehicle! WWW.SUBARURIVENORD.COM / WWW.OCCASIONRIVE-NORD.COM
Additional Features
  • Radio Satellite
  • Freins ABS
  • Lecteur CD
  • Aileron
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Ordinateur de bord
  • Miroirs chauffants
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Vitres électriques
  • Antivol
  • Caméra de recul
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Air climatisé
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Coussins gonflables arrière pour la tête
  • Système d'alarme
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Sièges électriques
  • Servo-direction
  • Sièges chauffants
  • Toit panoramique
  • Portes électriques

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

