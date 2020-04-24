Menu
2015 Nissan Rogue

S AWD SIEGES.CHAUFFANTS+CAM.RECUL+BLUETOOTH

2015 Nissan Rogue

S AWD SIEGES.CHAUFFANTS+CAM.RECUL+BLUETOOTH

Location

Subaru Rive-Nord

4530, Ambroise Lafortune, Boisbriand, QC J7H 0E1

844-487-6485

$12,751

+ taxes & licensing

  • 91,975KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4936443
  • Stock #: D945063A
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV7FC905836
Exterior Colour
Blanc
Interior Colour
Noir
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
https://www.subarurivenord.com/occasion/Nissan-Rogue-2015-id7746656.html

Nissan Rogue S AWD SIEGES.CHAUFFANTS+CAM.RECUL+BLUETOOTH 2015

OUVERT 7 JOURS! JAMAIS ACCIDENTE! Un proprietaire! Repris en echange d'un de nos client, ne provient pas de l'encan. INSPECTION SECURITAIRE disponible! Pour une conduite en toute securite, digne d'un vrai concessionnaire de confiance. Conditions en succursale. OPEN 7 DAYS! ACCIDENT FREE! One owner! Trade in, not an auction vehicle. SAFETY INSPECTION available! For safe driving, worthy of a real dealer of confidence. Conditions in store. PLUS DE 300 VEHICULES D'OCCASION EN INVENTAIRE. Nos hauts standards de qualite, un tres large inventaire, le meilleur rapport qualite/prix et une approche sans pression font de Subaru Rive-Nord et Occasion Rive-Nord des valeurs sures pour l'achat de votre prochain véhicule d'occasion! MORE THAN 300 PRE-OWNED VEHICLES IN STOCK. Our high quality standard, a very large inventory, best quality/price ratio and no pressure approach make Subaru Rive-Nord and Occasion Rive-Nord a safe bet for the purchase of your next pre-owned vehicle! WWW.SUBARURIVENORD.COM / WWW.OCCASIONRIVE-NORD.COM
Additional Features
  • Radio Satellite
  • Freins ABS
  • Aileron
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Ordinateur de bord
  • Miroirs chauffants
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Vitres électriques
  • Antivol
  • Caméra de recul
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Air climatisé
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Coussins gonflables arrière pour la tête
  • Système d'alarme
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Télédéverrouillage
  • Servo-direction
  • Portes électriques

Subaru Rive-Nord

Subaru Rive-Nord

4530, Ambroise Lafortune, Boisbriand, QC J7H 0E1

