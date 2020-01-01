Menu
2015 Subaru Impreza

Sport TOIT.OUVRANT+MAGS+CAM.RECUL

2015 Subaru Impreza

Sport TOIT.OUVRANT+MAGS+CAM.RECUL

Location

Subaru Rive-Nord

4530, Ambroise Lafortune, Boisbriand, QC J7H 0E1

855-253-9532

$15,513

+ taxes & licensing

  • 67,456KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4448673
  • Stock #: 200427A
  • VIN: JF1GPAK67FG301601
Exterior Colour
Blanc
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Subaru Impreza Sport TOIT.OUVRANT+MAGS+CAM.RECUL 2015

OUVERT 7 JOURS! JAMAIS ACCIDENTÉ! INSPECTÉ EN 152 POINTS par des techniciens Subaru. Programme «Véhicules d'Occasion Certifiés» disponible. Conditions en succursale. OPEN 7 DAYS! ACCIDENT FREE! 152-POINTS INSPECTION from factory-trained Subaru technicians. «Subaru Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles Program» available. Conditions in store. SUBARU , IMPREZA , SPORT , AWD ,2015, MANUELLE , AIR CLIMATISÉ , PORTES ET VITRES ÉLECTRIQUES , RÉGULATEUR DE VITESSE , CAMÉRA DE RECUL , SIÈGES CHAUFFANTS , BLUETOOTH , LECTEUR DC,TOIT OUVRANT , JANTES EN ALUMINIUM... SUBARU , IMPREZA , SPORT, AWD ,2015, MANUAL , AIR CONDITIONING , POWER LOCKS , POWER WINDOWS , CRUISE CONTROL , BACK-UP CAMERA , HEATED SEATS ,BLUETOOTH , CD PLAYER , SUNROOF , MAGS... LE PLUS GROS INVENTAIRE DE SUBARU D'OCCASION AU CANADA!! NOS HAUTS STANDARDS DE QUALITÉ, LE PLUS GRAND CHOIX AU PAYS, LE MEILLEUR RAPPORT QUALITÉ/PRIX ET UNE APPROCHE SANS PRESSION FONT DE SUBARU RIVE-NORD UNE VALEUR SÛRE POUR L'ACHAT DE VOTRE PROCHAIN VÉHICULE D'OCCASION. THE BIGGEST PRE-OWNED SUBARU INVENTORY IN CANADA!! OUR HIGH QUALITY STANDARDS, THE BIGGEST INVENTORY TO CHOOSE FROM IN THE COUNTRY, THE BEST QUALITY/PRICE, AND OUR NO PRESSURE APPROACH, MAKES SUBARU RIVE-NORD A SURE BET FOR THE PURCHASE OF YOUR NEXT PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. WWW.SUBARURIVENORD.COM / WWW.OCCASIONRIVE-NORD.COM
Additional Features
  • Radio Satellite
  • Freins ABS
  • Lecteur CD
  • Phares antibrouillards
  • Toit ouvrant
  • Aileron
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Ordinateur de bord
  • Miroirs chauffants
  • Phares automatiques
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Vitres électriques
  • Antivol
  • Caméra de recul
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Air climatisé
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Volant gainé de cuir
  • Sièges tissu
  • Système d'alarme
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Télédéverrouillage
  • Toit ouvrant électrique
  • Régulateur de température
  • Servo-direction
  • Sièges chauffants
  • Portes électriques

