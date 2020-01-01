Menu
2015 Toyota Corolla

LE BLUETOOTH+A/C

2015 Toyota Corolla

LE BLUETOOTH+A/C

Subaru Rive-Nord

4530, Ambroise Lafortune, Boisbriand, QC J7H 0E1

855-253-9532

$12,313

+ taxes & licensing

  • 46,802KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4448670
  • Stock #: 200273B
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE8FC314978
Exterior Colour
Blanc
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
https://www.subarurivenord.com/occasion/Toyota-Corolla-2015-id7656134.html

Toyota Corolla LE BLUETOOTH+A/C 2015

OUVERT 7 JOURS! JAMAIS ACCIDENTÉ! Repris en échange d'un de nos client, ne provient pas de l'encan. INSPECTION SÉCURITAIRE! Pour une conduite en toute sécurité, digne d'un vrai concessionnaire de confiance. Conditions en succursale. OPEN 7 DAYS! ACCIDENT FREE! Trade in, not an auction vehicle. SAFETY INSPECTION! For safe driving, worthy of a real dealer of confidence. Conditions in store. TOYOTA , COROLLA , LE , 2015 , AUTOMATIQUE , AIR CLIMATISÉ , PORTES ET VITRES ÉLECTRIQUES , RÉGULATEUR DE VITESSE , BLUETOOTH , LECTEUR DC , MIROIRS CHAUFFANTS ET ÉLECTRIQUES... TOYOTA , COROLLA , LE , 2015, AUTOMATIC, AIR CONDITIONING , POWER LOCKS , POWER WINDOWS , CRUISE CONTROL ,BLUETOOTH , CD PLAYER , HEATED AND ELECTRIC MIRRORS... PLUS DE 300 VÉHICULES D'OCCASION EN INVENTAIRE. Nos hauts standards de qualité, un très large inventaire, le meilleur rapport qualité/prix et une approche sans pression font de Subaru Rive-Nord et Occasion Rive-Nord des valeurs sûres pour l'achat de votre prochain véhicule d'occasion! MORE THEN 300 PRE-OWNED VEHICLES IN STOCK. Our high quality standard, a very large inventory, best quality/price ratio and no pressure approach make Subaru Rive-Nord and Occasion Rive-Nord a safe bet for the purchase of your next pre-owned vehicle! WWW.SUBARURIVENORD.COM / WWW.OCCASIONRIVE-NORD.COM
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Lecteur CD
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Ordinateur de bord
  • Miroirs chauffants
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Vitres électriques
  • Antivol
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Air climatisé
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Coussins gonflables arrière pour la tête
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Télédéverrouillage
  • Servo-direction
  • Portes électriques

