2016 BMW 3 Series

320i xDrive Sportline CUIR+TOIT.OUVRANT

2016 BMW 3 Series

320i xDrive Sportline CUIR+TOIT.OUVRANT

Location

Subaru Rive-Nord

4530, Ambroise Lafortune, Boisbriand, QC J7H 0E1

855-253-9532

$16,931

+ taxes & licensing

  • 87,962KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4694916
  • Stock #: D944814A
  • VIN: WBA8E5G54GNT94342
Exterior Colour
Blanc
Interior Colour
Brun
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
https://www.subarurivenord.com/occasion/BMW-3_Series-2016-id7707286.html

BMW 3 Series 320i xDrive Sportline CUIR+TOIT.OUVRANT 2016

OUVERT 7 JOURS! Repris en échange d'un de nos client, ne provient pas de l'encan. INSPECTION SÉCURITAIRE disponible! Pour une conduite en toute sécurité, digne d'un vrai concessionnaire de confiance. Conditions en succursale. OPEN 7 DAYS! Trade in, not an auction vehicle. SAFETY INSPECTION available! For safe driving, worthy of a real dealer of confidence. Conditions in store. BMW , 320I , AWD ,2016, AUTOMATIQUE , AIR CLIMATISÉ , PORTES ET VITRES ÉLECTRIQUES , RÉGULATEUR DE VITESSE , SIÈGES CHAUFFANTS , SIÈGES ÉLECTRIQUES , BLUETOOTH , LECTEUR DC, VITRES TEINTÉES ,MIROIRS CHAUFFANTS ET ÉLECTRIQUES , TOIT OUVRANT , JANTES EN ALUMINIUM ,INTÉRIEUR EN CUIR , AUDIO HAUT DE GAMME. BMW , 320I , AWD ,2016, AUTOMATIC, AIR CONDITIONING , POWER LOCKS , POWER WINDOWS , CRUISE CONTROL ,HEATED SEATS , POWER SEATS , BLUETOOTH , CD PLAYER , TINTED WINDOWS ,HEATED AND ELECTRIC MIRRORS ,SUNROOF , MAGS , LEATHER , HIGH-END AUDIO... PLUS DE 300 VÉHICULES D'OCCASION EN INVENTAIRE. Nos hauts standards de qualité, un très large inventaire, le meilleur rapport qualité/prix et une approche sans pression font de Subaru Rive-Nord et Occasion Rive-Nord des valeurs sûres pour l'achat de votre prochain véhicule d'occasion! MORE THEN 300 PRE-OWNED VEHICLES IN STOCK. Our high quality standard, a very large inventory, best quality/price ratio and no pressure approach make Subaru Rive-Nord and Occasion Rive-Nord a safe bet for the purchase of your next pre-owned vehicle! WWW.SUBARURIVENORD.COM / WWW.OCCASIONRIVE-NORD.COM
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Lecteur CD
  • Phares antibrouillards
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Ordinateur de bord
  • Miroirs chauffants
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Vitres électriques
  • Antivol
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Démarrage sans clé
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Air climatisé
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Volant gainé de cuir
  • Climatisation arrière
  • Coussins gonflables arrière pour la tête
  • Système d'alarme
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Sièges électriques
  • Télédéverrouillage
  • Régulateur de température
  • Servo-direction
  • Sièges chauffants
  • Portes électriques

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Subaru Rive-Nord

Subaru Rive-Nord

4530, Ambroise Lafortune, Boisbriand, QC J7H 0E1

