$14,463

+ taxes & licensing

Subaru Rive-Nord

844-487-6485

2016 Chrysler 200

2016 Chrysler 200

Limited NAVI+CAM.RECUL+BLUETOOTH

2016 Chrysler 200

Limited NAVI+CAM.RECUL+BLUETOOTH

Location

Subaru Rive-Nord

4530, Ambroise Lafortune, Boisbriand, QC J7H 0E1

844-487-6485

$14,463

+ taxes & licensing

  • 35,205KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5138828
  • Stock #: D945200
  • VIN: 1C3CCCAB1GN100194
Exterior Colour
Blanc
Interior Colour
Noir
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
https://www.subarurivenord.com/occasion/Chrysler-200-2016-id7789887.html

Chrysler 200 Limited NAVI+CAM.RECUL+BLUETOOTH 2016

OUVERT 7 JOURS! INSPECTION SECURITAIRE disponible! Pour une conduite en toute securite, digne d'un vrai concessionnaire de confiance. Conditions en succursale. OPEN 7 DAYS! SAFETY INSPECTION available! For safe driving, worthy of a real dealer of confidence. Conditions in store. PLUS DE 300 VEHICULES D'OCCASION EN INVENTAIRE. Nos hauts standards de qualite, un tres large inventaire, le meilleur rapport qualite/prix et une approche sans pression font de Subaru Rive-Nord et Occasion Rive-Nord des valeurs sures pour l'achat de votre prochain véhicule d'occasion! MORE THAN 300 PRE-OWNED VEHICLES IN STOCK. Our high quality standard, a very large inventory, best quality/price ratio and no pressure approach make Subaru Rive-Nord and Occasion Rive-Nord a safe bet for the purchase of your next pre-owned vehicle! WWW.SUBARURIVENORD.COM / WWW.OCCASIONRIVE-NORD.COM
Additional Features
  • Radio Satellite
  • Freins ABS
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Ordinateur de bord
  • Miroirs chauffants
  • Phares automatiques
  • Phares antibrouillard
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Vitres électriques
  • Antivol
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Démarrage sans clé
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Air climatisé
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Volant gainé de cuir
  • Sièges tissu
  • Système d'alarme
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Sièges électriques
  • Télédéverrouillage
  • Servo-direction
  • Sièges chauffants
  • Portes électriques

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Subaru Rive-Nord

Subaru Rive-Nord

4530, Ambroise Lafortune, Boisbriand, QC J7H 0E1

844-487-XXXX

844-487-6485

