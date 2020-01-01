2016 Honda CR-V

https://www.subarurivenord.com/occasion/Honda-CRV-2016-id7661883.html



Honda CR-V EX-L AWD CUIR+TOIT.OUVRANT+MAGS 2016



OUVERT 7 JOURS! Un propriétaire! INSPECTION SÉCURITAIRE! Pour une conduite en toute sécurité, digne d'un vrai concessionnaire de confiance. Conditions en succursale. OPEN 7 DAYS! One owner! SAFETY INSPECTION! For safe driving, worthy of a real dealer of confidence. Conditions in store.

Additional Features Radio Satellite

Freins ABS

Lecteur CD

Phares antibrouillards

Toit ouvrant

Radio AM/FM

Commandes audio au volant

Climatisation deux zones

Antipatinage

Essuie-glaces intermittents

Ordinateur de bord

Miroirs chauffants

Phares automatiques

Contactez-nous pour plus de details!

Régulateur de vitesse

Contrôle de stabilité

Vitres électriques

Antivol

Caméra de recul

Coussins gonflables latéraux

Serrure à sécurité pour enfants

Démarrage sans clé

Lecteur MP3

Air climatisé

Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé

Miroir vanité passager illuminé

Sièges baquets

Volant ajustable

Volant gainé de cuir

Système d'alarme

Miroirs électriques

Sièges électriques

Télédéverrouillage

Toit ouvrant électrique

Régulateur de température

Servo-direction

Sièges chauffants

Portes électriques

Vitres teintées

Garnitures intérieures en similibois

