2016 Honda CR-V

EX-L AWD CUIR+TOIT.OUVRANT+MAGS

2016 Honda CR-V

EX-L AWD CUIR+TOIT.OUVRANT+MAGS

Location

Subaru Rive-Nord

4530, Ambroise Lafortune, Boisbriand, QC J7H 0E1

855-253-9532

$20,513

+ taxes & licensing

  • 80,185KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4471797
  • Stock #: D944791
  • VIN: 2HKRM4H75GH111516
Exterior Colour
Noir
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
https://www.subarurivenord.com/occasion/Honda-CRV-2016-id7661883.html

Honda CR-V EX-L AWD CUIR+TOIT.OUVRANT+MAGS 2016

OUVERT 7 JOURS! Un propriétaire! INSPECTION SÉCURITAIRE! Pour une conduite en toute sécurité, digne d'un vrai concessionnaire de confiance. Conditions en succursale. OPEN 7 DAYS! One owner! SAFETY INSPECTION! For safe driving, worthy of a real dealer of confidence. Conditions in store. PLUS DE 300 VÉHICULES D'OCCASION EN INVENTAIRE. Nos hauts standards de qualité, un très large inventaire, le meilleur rapport qualité/prix et une approche sans pression font de Subaru Rive-Nord et Occasion Rive-Nord des valeurs sûres pour l'achat de votre prochain véhicule d'occasion! MORE THEN 300 PRE-OWNED VEHICLES IN STOCK. Our high quality standard, a very large inventory, best quality/price ratio and no pressure approach make Subaru Rive-Nord and Occasion Rive-Nord a safe bet for the purchase of your next pre-owned vehicle! WWW.SUBARURIVENORD.COM / WWW.OCCASIONRIVE-NORD.COM
Additional Features
  • Radio Satellite
  • Freins ABS
  • Lecteur CD
  • Phares antibrouillards
  • Toit ouvrant
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Ordinateur de bord
  • Miroirs chauffants
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Vitres électriques
  • Antivol
  • Caméra de recul
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Démarrage sans clé
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Air climatisé
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Volant gainé de cuir
  • Système d'alarme
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Sièges électriques
  • Télédéverrouillage
  • Toit ouvrant électrique
  • Régulateur de température
  • Servo-direction
  • Sièges chauffants
  • Portes électriques
  • Vitres teintées
  • Garnitures intérieures en similibois

