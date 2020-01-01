Menu
2016 RAM 1500

Express Quad 4x4 CAM.RECUL+BLUETOOTH

2016 RAM 1500

Express Quad 4x4 CAM.RECUL+BLUETOOTH

Location

Subaru Rive-Nord

4530, Ambroise Lafortune, Boisbriand, QC J7H 0E1

855-253-9532

$23,414

+ taxes & licensing

  • 90,123KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4511961
  • Stock #: G944207A
  • VIN: 1C6RR7FGXGS275584
Exterior Colour
Noir
Interior Colour
Gris
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Ram 1500 Express Quad 4x4 CAM.RECUL+BLUETOOTH 2016

OUVERT 7 JOURS! JAMAIS ACCIDENTÉ! Repris en échange d'un de nos client, ne provient pas de l'encan. INSPECTION SÉCURITAIRE! Pour une conduite en toute sécurité, digne d'un vrai concessionnaire de confiance. Conditions en succursale. OPEN 7 DAYS! ACCIDENT FREE! Trade in, not an auction vehicle. SAFETY INSPECTION! For safe driving, worthy of a real dealer of confidence. Conditions in store. DODGE , RAM , 1500 , QUAD CAB , AWD ,2016, AUTOMATIQUE , AIR CLIMATISÉ , PORTES ET VITRES ÉLECTRIQUES , RÉGULATEUR DE VITESSE , CAMÉRA DE RECUL , BLUETOOTH , LECTEUR DC,MIROIRS CHAUFFANTS ET ÉLECTRIQUES , JANTES EN ALUMINIUM , ANTI-DÉMARREUR... DODGE , RAM , 1500 , QUAD CAB , AWD ,2016, AUTOMATIC, AIR CONDITIONING , POWER LOCKS , POWER WINDOWS , CRUISE CONTROL , BACK-UP CAMERA , BLUETOOTH , CD PLAYER ,HEATED AND ELECTRIC MIRRORS , MAGS , ANTI-THEFT... PLUS DE 300 VÉHICULES D'OCCASION EN INVENTAIRE. Nos hauts standards de qualité, un très large inventaire, le meilleur rapport qualité/prix et une approche sans pression font de Subaru Rive-Nord et Occasion Rive-Nord des valeurs sûres pour l'achat de votre prochain véhicule d'occasion! MORE THEN 300 PRE-OWNED VEHICLES IN STOCK. Our high quality standard, a very large inventory, best quality/price ratio and no pressure approach make Subaru Rive-Nord and Occasion Rive-Nord a safe bet for the purchase of your next pre-owned vehicle! WWW.SUBARURIVENORD.COM / WWW.OCCASIONRIVE-NORD.COM
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Miroirs chauffants
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Vitres électriques
  • Antivol
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Air climatisé
  • Volant ajustable
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Télédéverrouillage
  • Servo-direction
  • Portes électriques
  • Vitres teintées

