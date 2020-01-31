Menu
2016 Subaru Impreza

BLUETOOTH+CAM.RECUL+A/C

2016 Subaru Impreza

BLUETOOTH+CAM.RECUL+A/C

Subaru Rive-Nord

4530, Ambroise Lafortune, Boisbriand, QC J7H 0E1

855-253-9532

$15,723

+ taxes & licensing

  • 36,151KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4628982
  • Stock #: 944843
  • VIN: JF1GPAA62G8275700
Exterior Colour
Blanc
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Subaru Impreza BLUETOOTH+CAM.RECUL+A/C 2016

OUVERT 7 JOURS! JAMAIS ACCIDENTÉ! Un propriétaire! INSPECTÉ EN 152 POINTS par des techniciens Subaru. Programme «Véhicules d'Occasion Certifiés» disponible. Conditions en succursale. OPEN 7 DAYS! ACCIDENT FREE! One owner! 152-POINTS INSPECTION from factory-trained Subaru technicians. «Subaru Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles Program» available. Conditions in store. SUBARU , IMPREZA ,AWD ,2016, AUTOMATIQUE , AIR CLIMATISÉ , PORTES ET VITRES ÉLECTRIQUES , RÉGULATEUR DE VITESSE , CAMÉRA DE RECUL ,BLUETOOTH , LECTEUR DC ... SUBARU , IMPREZA ,AWD ,2016, AUTOMATIC, AIR CONDITIONING , POWER LOCKS , POWER WINDOWS , CRUISE CONTROL , BACK-UP CAMERA ,BLUETOOTH , CD PLAYER ... LE PLUS GROS INVENTAIRE DE SUBARU D'OCCASION AU CANADA!! NOS HAUTS STANDARDS DE QUALITÉ, LE PLUS GRAND CHOIX AU PAYS, LE MEILLEUR RAPPORT QUALITÉ/PRIX ET UNE APPROCHE SANS PRESSION FONT DE SUBARU RIVE-NORD UNE VALEUR SÛRE POUR L'ACHAT DE VOTRE PROCHAIN VÉHICULE D'OCCASION. THE BIGGEST PRE-OWNED SUBARU INVENTORY IN CANADA!! OUR HIGH QUALITY STANDARDS, THE BIGGEST INVENTORY TO CHOOSE FROM IN THE COUNTRY, THE BEST QUALITY/PRICE, AND OUR NO PRESSURE APPROACH, MAKES SUBARU RIVE-NORD A SURE BET FOR THE PURCHASE OF YOUR NEXT PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. WWW.SUBARURIVENORD.COM / WWW.OCCASIONRIVE-NORD.COM
  • Radio Satellite
  • Freins ABS
  • Lecteur CD
  • Aileron
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Antipatinage
  • Enjoliveurs de roues
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Ordinateur de bord
  • Miroirs chauffants
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Vitres électriques
  • Antivol
  • Caméra de recul
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Air climatisé
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Sièges tissu
  • Système d'alarme
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Télédéverrouillage
  • Servo-direction
  • Portes électriques

