2016 Volkswagen Tiguan

Trendline MAGS+CAM.RECUL+SIEGES.CHAUFFANTS

2016 Volkswagen Tiguan

Trendline MAGS+CAM.RECUL+SIEGES.CHAUFFANTS

Location

Subaru Rive-Nord

4530, Ambroise Lafortune, Boisbriand, QC J7H 0E1

844-487-6485

$12,932

+ taxes & licensing

  • 73,546KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4980192
  • Stock #: PD945109
  • VIN: WVGHV7AX8GW546184
Exterior Colour
Noir
Interior Colour
Charbon
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
https://www.subarurivenord.com/occasion/Volkswagen-Tiguan-2016-id7753745.html

Volkswagen Tiguan Trendline MAGS+CAM.RECUL+SIEGES.CHAUFFANTS 2016

OUVERT 7 JOURS! INSPECTION SECURITAIRE disponible! Pour une conduite en toute securite, digne d'un vrai concessionnaire de confiance. Conditions en succursale. OPEN 7 DAYS! SAFETY INSPECTION available! For safe driving, worthy of a real dealer of confidence. Conditions in store. PLUS DE 300 VEHICULES D'OCCASION EN INVENTAIRE. Nos hauts standards de qualite, un tres large inventaire, le meilleur rapport qualite/prix et une approche sans pression font de Subaru Rive-Nord et Occasion Rive-Nord des valeurs sures pour l'achat de votre prochain véhicule d'occasion! MORE THAN 300 PRE-OWNED VEHICLES IN STOCK. Our high quality standard, a very large inventory, best quality/price ratio and no pressure approach make Subaru Rive-Nord and Occasion Rive-Nord a safe bet for the purchase of your next pre-owned vehicle! WWW.SUBARURIVENORD.COM / WWW.OCCASIONRIVE-NORD.COM
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Lecteur CD
  • Aileron
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Ordinateur de bord
  • Miroirs chauffants
  • Phares antibrouillard
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Vitres électriques
  • Antivol
  • Caméra de recul
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Air climatisé
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Sièges tissu
  • Coussins gonflables arrière pour la tête
  • Système d'alarme
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Servo-direction
  • Portes électriques

Subaru Rive-Nord

Subaru Rive-Nord

4530, Ambroise Lafortune, Boisbriand, QC J7H 0E1

